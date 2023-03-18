St.Ange unfolds new initiatives for world tourism at ITB 2023

African was on the spotlight at the recently concluded ITB Berlin 2023, the world’s leading travel and tourism trade exhibition and conference, as the former Seychelles Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Alain St.Ange, took to the podium at the PATWA World Tourism and Aviation Leaders Summit to speak on New Initiatives for World Tourism.

St.Ange was part of a panel that included Shruti Shibulal, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Tamara Leisure Experiences, Winnie Muchanyuka, Chief Executive Officer of Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, Ilin Dimitrov, Minister of Tourism, Bulgaria and Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. After opening remarks by Yatan Ahluwalia, Secretary General, PATWA, St.Ange spoke about the need for tourism destinations and everyone involved in tourism to take stock of what existed before as key USPs (unique selling points) and to analyse why they did not bring the needed returns or if they had worked on how to increase their potential further using the most sustainable approach possible.

The renowned African tourism expert also spoke on the different niche markets and the potentials each of them continue to carry and used cruise ship business as reference point, saying that more could be achieved if the merit of this vital industry was understood. He said it remained the tourism destinations to work with cruise ship companies to get the maximum number of passengers to disembark at a port call and secondly to work to maximize follow up potential from all passengers who do not disembark and to look at them as a tourism trade fair ona public day. “Each passenger on board has friends and family members who are potential visitors for the destination if the passengers were properly sold the destination. We should never miss such opportunities” said Strange before talking on future strategies and initiatives. The Seychelles former minister spoke about consolidation of the workforce and for destinations to ‘claim back’ their tourism industry as it had the potential to put money into the pockets of each and every citizen of their respective countries. “The time to walk alone is gone, join forces as regional blocks, create new tourism destinations as was done in the Caribbean and the Indian Ocean Vanilla Islands. Make the USPs of one become the USPs of every member in the region. Be innovative and always bear in mind that together one is always stronger than being alone and isolated,” he noted. He concluded his address on the need of increased visibility for each tourism destination. “Out of sight is out of mind and not relevant anymore as a possible holiday destination,” he said.

