St. Cyril Foundation to launch project OMIFAC comprehensive cancer centre

St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation has unveiled plans to launch Project One Million Individual Fighting Against Cancer (OMIFAC) tailored to establish a comprehensive cancer treatment centre in Nigeria. Speaking on the inspiration behind the project to be launched on July 12, a Radiation Therapist and Founder/ Executive Director of St. Cyril Cancer Foundation, Mojisola Animashaun, said Project OMIFAC is aimed to get generous support by individuals, corporate bodies and others and would be channeled to support cancer patients.

She said Project OMIFAC is about getting one million individuals to give N1, 000 for 12 months in order to provide support for the treatment of cancer patients through the comprehensive cancer treatment facility. Animashaun noted that the foundation presently treats cancer using chemotherapy but looks forward to having in place a facility that is all encompassing, hence the appeal for donations. ‘‘The comprehensive cancer treatment centre would be a one – stop shop for all the things that patients require; it is a place where patients can have treatment, alongside some diagnosis services,’’ Animashaun said.

When completed the facility would be a first of its kind masterminded by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Nigeria. Speaking further, she said: “When the centre is built and functional there will be an awakening in our community. “I think as a community we will be able to say ‘I helped to bring this vision of a comprehensive cancer facility’ to where it is. It is really important for us when we look back in years to come to say we were there when OMIFAC was unveiled.”

