News

St. Cyril Foundation to launch project OMIFAC comprehensive cancer centre

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation has unveiled plans to launch Project One Million Individual Fighting Against Cancer (OMIFAC) tailored to establish a comprehensive cancer treatment centre in Nigeria. Speaking on the inspiration behind the project to be launched on July 12, a Radiation Therapist and Founder/ Executive Director of St. Cyril Cancer Foundation, Mojisola Animashaun, said Project OMIFAC is aimed to get generous support by individuals, corporate bodies and others and would be channeled to support cancer patients.

She said Project OMIFAC is about getting one million individuals to give N1, 000 for 12 months in order to provide support for the treatment of cancer patients through the comprehensive cancer treatment facility. Animashaun noted that the foundation presently treats cancer using chemotherapy but looks forward to having in place a facility that is all encompassing, hence the appeal for donations. ‘‘The comprehensive cancer treatment centre would be a one – stop shop for all the things that patients require; it is a place where patients can have treatment, alongside some diagnosis services,’’ Animashaun said.

When completed the facility would be a first of its kind masterminded by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Nigeria. Speaking further, she said: “When the centre is built and functional there will be an awakening in our community. “I think as a community we will be able to say ‘I helped to bring this vision of a comprehensive cancer facility’ to where it is. It is really important for us when we look back in years to come to say we were there when OMIFAC was unveiled.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kogi born artist hits airwaves again

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Kogi born music maestro, Felix Olame, has once again hit the airwaves with a soul-lifting song. The song has since become a must play among his followers. This is even as many music lovers are surfing the YouTube and other social media to savour the new release. Featuring DJ Strange and Peace Azuka, Olame […]
News

Ukraine Conflict: Russian soldier accused of war crimes pleads guilty to killing civilian

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Russia adds Spanish, Italian diplomats to expulsions list A Russian soldier on trial for war crimes in Ukraine has pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian. Vadim Shishimarin is accused of gunning down an unarmed 62-year-old civilian in the days after the invasion began and faces life in prison, reports the BBC. Prosecutors say more trials […]
News

Lagos targets 100,000 students for Eko Digital Project

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, yesterday said that the state government has concluded plans to equip over 100,000 pupils in 720 primary and secondary schools with Information Communication Technology (ICT), networking and other tech skills in 2022 through its Eko Digital Initiative. Wahab, who disclosed this at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica