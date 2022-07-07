St. Cyril Foundation to launch project OMIFAC for comprehensive cancer treatment centre 

Chinyere Abiaziem

St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation has unveiled plans to launch a fund raising drive on Tuesday, July 12, Project OMIFAC (One Million Individual Fighting Against Cancer) tailored towards having a comprehensive cancer treatment centre in Nigeria to save lives.

On the inspiration behind OMIFAC and need for generous support by individuals, corporate bodies and others, Mojisola Animashaun, a Radiation Therapist, Founder and Executive Director of St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation said OMIFAC is about getting one million individuals to give a thousand naira (N1, 000) for 12 months in order to provide support for the treatment of cancer patients through the comphrensive cancer treatment facility.

She, said Nigeria needs more cancer treatment centres especially comphrensive ones in order to fight the scourge of cancer, adding that St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation, which started in 2013 with a centre in Isolo, Lagos, and another upgraded centre in Surulere six years later (2019), was borne out of the passion to meet the need for more cancer treatment centers in Nigeria.

Animashaun, noted that the foundation presently treats cancer using chemotherapy but is looking forward to having in place a facility that is all encompassing, hence the appeal for donations.

The comprehensive cancer treatment center when in place would be a first of its kind masterminded by a nongovernmental organisation in Nigeria and would be like a one stop shop for all the things that cancer patients require and where they can have treatments, alongside some diagnosis services, Animashaun affirmed.

