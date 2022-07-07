Metro & Crime

St. Cyril Foundation to launch project OMIFAC for comprehensive cancer treatment centre 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Chinyere Abiaziem

 

St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation has unveiled plans to launch a fund raising drive on Tuesday, July 12, Project OMIFAC (One Million Individual Fighting Against Cancer) tailored towards having a comprehensive cancer treatment centre in Nigeria to save lives.

On the inspiration behind OMIFAC and need for generous support by individuals, corporate bodies and others, Mojisola Animashaun, a Radiation Therapist, Founder and Executive Director of St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation said OMIFAC is about getting one million individuals to give a thousand naira (N1, 000) for 12 months in order to provide support for the treatment of cancer patients through the comphrensive cancer treatment facility.

She, said Nigeria needs more cancer treatment centres especially comphrensive ones in order to fight the scourge of cancer, adding that St. Cyril Cancer Treatment  Foundation, which started in 2013 with a centre in Isolo, Lagos, and another upgraded centre in Surulere six years later (2019), was borne out of the passion to meet the need for more cancer treatment centers in Nigeria.

Animashaun, noted that the foundation presently treats cancer using chemotherapy but is looking forward to having in place a facility that is all encompassing, hence the appeal for donations.

The comprehensive cancer treatment center when in place would be a first of its kind masterminded by a nongovernmental organisation in Nigeria and would be like a one stop shop for all the things that cancer patients require and where they can have treatments, alongside some diagnosis services, Animashaun affirmed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kano varsity arrests 17 students known for attacking female students

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil has following verbal assaults on female students by a gang of male students, over “female gowns”, has arrested 17 members of the gang. The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Shehu Alhaji said following reports of harassment of female students by their male colleagues, they swung into […]
Metro & Crime

Benue LG chair imposes curfew on community over male genital disappearances

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

The Chairman of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, Hon. Caleb Aba Wednesday imposed a curfew on Daudu community in the area over unending reports of male genital disappearances. The curfew is coming barely one week after Governor Samuel Ortom and community leaders intervened in the spurious allegations which appeared to be lingering unabated. […]
Metro & Crime

Monarch’s murder: Troops nab gang leader in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Troops of the joint military operation codenamed: ‘Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS),’ yesterday arrested a criminal gang leader, Asaaghar Igyer, in Benue State. Igyer was arrested at Zaki Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of the state. The suspect was linked to the murder of the District Head of Kundav, Chief Awua Alabar, on July 21, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica