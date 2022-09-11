St Gregory’s the champion at Igbobi College Games Day

St Gregory’s College Ikoyi, Lagos defeated host Igbobi College 2-0 in the final of the school’s 1998 set reunion Games Day that took place at the school’s playing ground on Saturday.

After defeating Methodist Boys High School, VI Lagos, 4-2 on penalties in the novelty game, Igbobi College came up against St Gregory, who had defeated St. Finbarrs in the other game for the bragging rights of the best team, a game they lost 2-0.

The game was organised to celebrate the reunion of the 1998 sets of some of the Premier Schools in Lagos; Igbobi College, Methodist Boys, St. Finbarrs, Baptist Academy, St. Gregory and King’s College.

Speaking about the reunion, the chairman of the host’s school, Olakunle Orija, said the coming together was to meet each other’s, network and also prepare for the 25th year anniversary of the set coming up next year.

“We decided to come together, loosen up and try to have fun,” Orija said. “We decided to invite other schools that are part of the premier schools in the state and not just to play football, but we decided to add other games like Scrabble, Chess, table tennis and the likes.

“It is a way of networking within ourselves and see guys you didn’t see for years. We are planning to bring more schools when we want to celebrate the 25th anniversary next year.”

Desmond Okoro, St Finbarr’s College set chairman, said the occasion was a noble one, something good number of them are keen about because it is good to celebrate each other, network and come together. He added that what better ways to do that than using one thing that unites Nigerians, which is sports especially football.

He spoke about The rivalries between most of these schools in the past. Also present was the chairman of Methodist Boys High School, VI Lagos,Fouad Willoughby and the PRO of St Gregory’s College, Ikoyi, Ray Azagba.

