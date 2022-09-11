Sports

St Gregory’s the champion at Igbobi College Games Day

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

St Gregory’s College Ikoyi, Lagos defeated host Igbobi College 2-0 in the final of the school’s 1998 set reunion Games Day that took place at the school’s playing ground on Saturday.

After defeating Methodist Boys High School, VI Lagos, 4-2 on penalties in the novelty game, Igbobi College came up against St Gregory, who had defeated St. Finbarrs in the other game for the bragging rights of the best team, a game they lost 2-0.

 

The game was organised to celebrate the reunion of the 1998 sets of some of the Premier Schools in Lagos; Igbobi College, Methodist Boys, St. Finbarrs, Baptist Academy, St. Gregory and King’s College.

Speaking about the reunion, the chairman of the host’s school, Olakunle Orija, said the coming together was to meet each other’s, network and also prepare for the 25th year anniversary of the set coming up next year.

“We decided to come together, loosen up and try to have fun,” Orija said. “We decided to invite other schools that are part of the premier schools in the state and not just to play football, but we decided to add other games like Scrabble, Chess, table tennis and the likes.

“It is a way of networking within ourselves and see guys you didn’t see for years. We are planning to bring more schools when we want to celebrate the 25th anniversary next year.”

Desmond Okoro, St Finbarr’s College set chairman, said the occasion was a noble one, something good number of them are keen about because it is good to celebrate each other, network and come together. He added that what better ways to do that than using one thing that unites Nigerians, which is sports especially football.

 

He spoke about The rivalries between most of these schools in the past. Also present was the chairman of Methodist Boys High School, VI Lagos,Fouad Willoughby and the PRO of St Gregory’s College, Ikoyi, Ray Azagba.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Dybala to leave Juve after contract not renewed

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paulo Dybala will leave Juventus at the end of the season after the Serie A club confirmed on Monday that it would not renew the Argentine’s contract which expires in the summer. Juve CEO Maurizio Arrivabene brought to an end months of speculation when he said that the club had made no offer to […]
Sports

Unsettling future for golf after Tiger Woods’ crash

Posted on Author Reporter

  Already in the final chapter of one of golf’s greatest careers, Tiger Woods may have penned a shocking end to that story on Tuesday when the winner of 15 majors was involved in a single-car crash and taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. Battered by years of back and knee surgeries, Woods has […]
Sports

EPL: Arsenal hit depleted Leeds for four

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two goals from Gabriel Martinelli helped Arsenal sweep past an injury-hit Leeds at Elland Road to secure their third successive Premier League victory. Martinelli’s double and Bukayo Saka’s deflected effort made it 3-0 before half-time as the Gunners ruthlessly capitalised on an error-strewn Leeds performance, reports the BBC. Raphinha pulled one back from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica