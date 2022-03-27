News

St. Patrick’s Day: Babatunde wins Bord Bia mixology competition

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, Bord Bia the Irish Food Board organised a mixology competition for its Irish Mixologist Club tagged ‘Naija Irish Mix’, which saw Olanrewaju Babatunde emerge winner and ultimate mixologist at the grand finale at the recent event at the Lagos Irish Pub, Eko Hotel and Suites Lagos.

 

The finale, which had the finalists mix their signature cocktail for the grand prize of a trip to Ireland, began with a call to entry phase online.

 

Five outstanding mixologists were selected, amongst all the entries online, and their creative mixes were vetted by the distinguished panel of judges in persons of award-winning mixologist Hady Harmanani, lifestyle enthusiast Antonia Soares and founder Circa Lagos, Owolabi Akanimodo.

 

They were given the responsibility of selecting the winner based on certain approved criteria, such as the authenticity, technique, taste (mouthfeel) and overall presentation of their cocktails.

 

The winner of the mixology competition, Olanrewaju Babatunde, was awarded an all-expense paid trip to Ireland. Prince Victor emerged as the first runner up, and went home with a weekend stay at the prestigious Eko hotel, while second runner up was Yetunde Abass. All the finalists went home with exciting gift boxes.

 

Speaking at the event was the West Africa manager, Bord Bia, Ese Okpomo, who congratulated the winning mixologists, and highlighted that the event was organised by the Irish Food Board, as a way of commemorating St. Patrick’s Day and celebrating the rich Irish culture and heritage.

 

“Throughout March, Bord Bia will leverage the global celebrations around St. Patrick’s Day to launch a programme of targeted trade engagements and promotional campaigns across 18 countries.

 

From Shanghai to New York to Lagos, through its network of international offices, Bord Bia will bring a taste of Ireland to the world. In Nigeria our own celebration is being marked with a mixologist competition.

 

The Irish Mixologist Club is designed to celebrate mixologists and their unique talent. “This is the first Irish Mixologist Club contest to be held in Nigeria.

 

The aim of this event is to showcase the versatility of Irish Spirits while driving an affinity for Irish Spirits in the On-Trade, making Irish brands the spirit of choice for both mixologists and consumers

 

