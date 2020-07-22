Stabilisation fund: Recipe for S’East devt challenges

FELIX NWANERI writes on the bid by political leaders in the South-East to rejig the process of reigniting Igbo socio and economic renaissance through a stabilization fund

Desirous of Igbo renaissance in a Nigeria, where the various ethnic nationalities are busying themselves with strategies to harness their respective potentials, stakeholders in the South-East, comprising governors in the geopolitical zone in conjunction with the apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, have agreed to set up a driving force for development known as Alaigbo Stabilization Fund.

The Fund is intended to develop Igbo land to the status of Catalonia in Spain and Bayern in Germany. Towards this objective, a 50-man steering committee made up of experts and professionals in banking, finance and development economics, drawn from the Diaspora and the five state of the zone – Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo – have been set up to draft the basis of Alaigbo Stabilization Fund and its governance protocol.

The committee has as its chairman a renowned economist and development expert and former Economic Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prof. Osita Ogbu, while Senator Anyim Ude, will serve as its secretary.

Other members of the committee are Mac Atasia, Ike Chioke, Patrick Okigbo, Nnanna Anyim Ude, Dr. Nick Okoye, Dr. Ndy Onukwuesi, Emeka Onwuka, Dave Nwachukwu, Chief Aloysius Ihezie, Dr. Bernard Orbika, Ngozi Odumuko, Jerome Okolo, Emeka Ugwuoju, Reginald Ihebuzor, Amb. Alex Nwofe, Ben Ezenta, Ebere Enemchukwu, Max Okonkwo, Dr. Grace Uwazuike, Dr. Ken Nwekpa and Dr. Ferdinand Agu.

Also on the committee are Ben Nwawudu, Monye Chuka, Dr. Sam Amadi, Dr. Joe Abah, Ede Solomon, Barrister Nwachukwu, Prof. Anthony Ejiofor of World Igbo Congress (WIC) and Air Vice Marshall Osita Obierika (rtd), Prof. Epiphany Azinge, Prof. Viola Onwuliri, Charles Nwodo, Kalu Onuma, Solomon Adimora, Uzodinmma Okpara, Chief Tony Okeke, Okey Nwadinobi, Onyeka Onwenu, Ann Aligwe, Ebere Onwudiwe, Emma Onyilofor, Mrs. Grace Okudo, Dr Chukwuma Agu and Prof. Joy Ezeilo.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, who spoke on the initiative, said it will involve all Igbo sons and daughters at home and in the Diaspora. He added that any contribution by anybody would be an investment from which he will be receiving dividends

Nwodo said that the Fund will drive investment in the South-East such that every Igbo investor or entrepreneur would want to take advantage of the incentives it will provide. He disclosed that members of the committee were carefully chosen based on their individual learning, competence and exposure.

No doubt, the belief, over time, among political leaders in the South-East is that there is need to rejig the process of reigniting Igbo political and socio-economic renaissance through economic integration, some analysts are of the view that the most important thing to do is to integrate basic infrastructural challenges confronting the zone for the area to make any headway.

Those who expressed such view warned that politicians should not see the Stabilization Fund initiative as another “straw-man empty rhetoric” to further deceive the people of the zone.

“If it (the initiative) is what I suspect it to be, that is a response to similar initiatives in the South-West and South-South, but it may just be another white elephant idea. But then, if they are really serious about this, they must first integrate basic infrastructural challenges bedeviling the region such as poor public power supply, atrocious road network and a near total lack of a sense of security of lives and property.

“Stabilization cannot be built on the nothingness that we have at the moment. Let them address basic challenges first and the stabilization they desire will only be a natural progression from that,” a chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, who did not want his name on print, admonished.

The question against this backdrop is: Will the South-East governors and other stakeholders close ranks like their counterparts in other zones and work to achieve the new initiative given the “uncoordinated approach’’ the leadership of the zone is noted for, when it comes to pursuit of common goals for their people?

Already, there is dissent to the Stabilization Fund as the youth wing of the apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC), has queried the rationale behind the emergency action to upgrade Igbo land to the status of Catalonia that is seeking independence from Spain.

The Igbo youth group, in a statement by Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Okwu Nnabuike, its President General and Secretary General, respectively, said: “Nwodo and his Buccaneers Cartel group had perfected plot to deceive Ndigbo overseas with illusive Biafra dreams and form a parallel structure against the Indigenous People of Biafra to raise illicit funds under the guise of trust funds.

“Igbo youths wish to alert the presidency and security agencies that Nwodo is on the process of registering a group known as ‘Ohanaeze Ndigbo Organizations Worldwide’ through his cronies as trustees and if the government turns a blind eye, the organisation will surely be an organ to establish the Alaigbo Stabilization Fund meant for the overthrow of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

“OYC appeals to our Igbo experts assembled hurriedly by Nwodo as a 50-man Steering Committee led by renowned economist, Prof Osita Ogbu and Anyim Udeh that this ill-fated project is anti-Buhari’s government and Nwodo lacked the locus standi to set up any standing committee after the dissolution of his National Executive Council (NEC), and it is only Ime Obi Ohanaeze Ndigbo and General Assembly that are empowered by Ohanaeze constitution to do so.

“They should not allow their integrity and esteemed names to be dragged into the Ohanaeze Ndigbo crisis, which had stripped off Nwodo’s legitimacy and powers. We wish to dissociate ourselves from this Alaigbo Stabilization Fund; it’s a rogue operation with evil intent to defraud Ndigbo, using credible people as a front. We warn Ndigbo overseas and international donors and agencies to be wary of this scam known as Alaigbo Stabilization Fund.”

While many would be quick to dismiss the position of OYC on the ground of the crisis between the lead ership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and its youth wing, there is no doubt that under Nwodo, the Igbo body has taken several steps to ensure that the people of the South-East, who have continually cried marginalization, take their destiny in their hands. It would be recalled that the Nwodo-led Ohanaeze leadership, in 2017, in a move similar to the Stabilization Fund, inaugurated a 100-member Planning and Strategy Committee led by former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to articulate an economic development plan for the people of the South-East with the Nwodo, who noted then that Ndigbo are highly versatile, economically enterprising, but fiercely individualistic and unaccustomed to joint corporate ventures that will improve management efficiency and catalyze growth, charged the committee to zero in on implementable projects and programmes that would bind Ndigbo and lift the human resources and economic potentials of the zone.

Expectedly, the initiative was commended at that time by many Igbo sons and daughters both at home and in the Diaspora and even Soludo, who responded on behalf of members of the committee, said it was time for Ndigbo to take their destiny in their hands as the region is now an emerging global tribe with a huge population density of about 1,351 persons per square kilometre. While not much was heard about the Planning and Strategy Committee three years after its inauguration, the consensus of many in the South-East has always been that Ndigbo must shun partisanship and conduct a re-assessment of their position in Nigeria in order to take their rightful place in the affairs of the country.

To this end, how Ndigbo, especially their political leadership intends to mend the seeming crack among the various gladiators due to political differences will determine the workability or otherwise of the Alaigbo Stabilization Fund.

