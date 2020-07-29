Stabilise the judiciary, Wike tells JSC member

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has charged the Rivers State Judicial Service Commission(JSC) to stabilize the judiciary and make it vibrant in order to be the country’s hope.

The governor, who gave the charge yesterday while swearing-in members of the Rivers State Judicial Service Commission, also urged the members to work as a team and not resort to any form of infighting.

Wike said: “Your role is to stabilise the Judiciary and make it vibrant because without the Judiciary, there will be no hope for the country.

“Do not bring in ethnic sentiments into this assignment. You have to make our state the shining light in Judicial matters. “Nobody lobbied for anyone of you to be appointed. You were all chosen on merit to work for the interest of the state

