News

Stabilise the judiciary, Wike tells JSC member

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has charged the Rivers State Judicial Service Commission(JSC) to stabilize the judiciary and make it vibrant in order to be the country’s hope.

 

The governor, who gave the charge yesterday while swearing-in members of the Rivers State Judicial Service Commission, also urged the members to work as a team and not resort to any form of infighting.

 

Wike said: “Your role is to stabilise the Judiciary and make it vibrant because without the Judiciary, there will be no hope for the country.

 

“Do not bring in ethnic sentiments into this assignment. You have to make our state the shining light in Judicial matters. “Nobody lobbied for anyone of you to be appointed. You were all chosen on merit to work for the interest of the state

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG: Secret ownership of stolen funds undermining Africa’s devt

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…says walls must be broken The Federal Government has expressed serious concerns over secret corporate ownership of looted public funds from Nigeria and other African countries by the international community, saying the development was largely responsible for the continent’s underdevelopment.   It noted that such beneficial ownership by international jurisdictions, left devastating effect on the […]
News

Edo: Ize-Iyamu to appear in court over N700m fraud July 2

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and four others will on Thursday, July 2, 2020 appear before Justice M. G. Umar of the Federal High Court over charges bordering on an alleged N700 million money laundry case filed against them […]
News

Gender-based violence: Makinde inaugurates family court, pledges stiffer penalty

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has declared that his government will put in place stiff measures to curtail gender-based violence in the state. The governor, who stated this yesterday while commissioning the Family Court at the Iyaganku GRA, Ibadan, the state capital, pledged that the government would continue to maintain cordial relationship with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: