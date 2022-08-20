News Top Stories

Stability of Chad, other neighbours in our interest –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the stability of Chad and other neighbouring country was in the interest of Nigeria. Buhari said this yesterday at the Presidential Villa, while receiving a Special Envoy from the Transitional President of Chad, General Mahamat Idris Derby.

Chad held a Sovereign National Dialogue August 20, 2022, and according to the Special Envoy, Brah Mahamat Dallah, “the outcome would be respected, and not tampered with.” The President said the relationship between Nigeria and Chad transcended that of neighbors, as the late President, Marshal Idris Derby Itno “kept me constantly briefed on developments in the country.” Speaking further on the virtues of good neighborliness, the President said “common sense makes it extremely important that we be interested in the stability of Chad Republic, as it is in our own interest. “We are genuinely concerned, and I am sincerely impressed with the leadership of the country in stabilizing the polity.

“It was the belief in good neighborliness that made me first visit Chad, Niger Republic, Cameroon, and Benin Republic when I came in 2015. The more exclusion we create, the more we endanger present and future generations of our countries.” The Special Envoy, who is also the country’s Minister of Public Works, extolled the long relationship between Nigeria and Chad, and indicated that over 99% of Chadians were interested in, and taking part in the National Dialogue, including main rebel groups. He said the parley was sovereign, and that the conclusions would be scrupulously implemented.

 

