Staff decry level of corruption, forgery in NSITF

…urge EFCC, ICPC to probe agency

Staff of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) have cried out over alleged corruption and forgery in the agency through which hundreds of millions of public fund is being fleeced. The concerned staff have consequently requested the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to beam its searchlight on the agency before it is too late. The staff, who spoke to some Journalists on the condition of anonymity ,also decried the absence of properly constituted board of the agency, after the expiration of the last some few years. In one disturbing case, it was learnt that correspondences meant for the Managing Director of the Agency,Dr. Michael Akabuogu, was allegedly intercepted by some management staff of NSITF and executed for payment to be made to contractors. Further findings by this reporter confirm that the queries issued to the eering management staff over the issues were rebuffed by the individuals. Reacting to the reported resignation of the NSITF Managing Director, the concerned staff claimed that was false, and dismissed it as a case of corruption fighting back. What is happening today is that these looters who present themselves as contractors and their collaborators inside the NSITF are bitter that Akabogu stood in their way , so they are desperate to ease him out by all means including the publication of falsehood.

 

Our Reporters

