Staff Promotion: Stop usurping varsity councils’ function, SSANU tells FG

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has called on the Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF) to desist from usurping the functions of the University Governing Councils on promotion of staff of universities. SSANU warned that should the HoSF continue to direct universities on how, when and the number of persons to be promoted at any given time, it would take all legal means to ensure its members were not subjected to obnoxious policies. In a communiqué read by the National President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim at the regular National Executive Council Meeting of association at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina State, they contended that there has not been any time the Head of Service has been part of the promotion of staff of universities.

The communiqué partly reads: “The ugly emerging trend of Federal Government’s incursion and seizing of Federal Universities’ Governing Councils powers and functions was re-appraised on the floor of the NEC. “Statutorily, the Council is the highest and final decision making organ in any university. Some overzealous agents are trying, however, to truncate this process.

“We now hear of circulars from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, directing universities on how, when and the number of persons that should be promoted at any given time. “It should be noted that at no time has the Head of Service been part of the promotion of staff of universities. Promotion in the system ends with the Councils of Universities, where a representative of the Federal Ministry of Education is also a member. “Councils of universities should be allowed to do their work devoid of interference by the Office of the Head of Service or any external agents for that matter. NEC clearly says no to the usurpation of the powers of Council in relation to the promotion of our members in universities and interuniversity centres, and is poised to take all legal means to ensure that our members are not subjected to obnoxious policies.”

While lamenting that over 13 federal universities were yet to be paid arrears of the new minimum wage, NEC called on government to urgently pay the hazard allowances of SSANU members working in university health centres rather than selective payment that is being experienced currently “NEC in session deliberated on the promise of the government to release the sum of N50 billion for payment of outstanding Earned Allowances to University and inter-university centres. This promise is now overdue. Government is therefore urged to keep to their word and not go their normal way of reneging on their promises to avoid industrial dispute in the system. “NEC in session expressed further worry over the endless fuel scarcity that has crippled many economic activities and inflicted incalculable pains on Nigerians in addition to the deplorable cash crunch being experienced. “It is heart-rending that in spite of President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise and assurances to resolve this problem, the crisis still lingers, leaving motorists in long queues to buy fuel at different cutthroat prices and for long hours. “NEC noted with worry, the various warnings from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency about another round of heavy flooding in many states this year. NEC therefore enjoins the government at all levels to proactively undertake measures to checkmate the impending natural disaster which devastated several homes, roads and farmlands in 2022.” SSANU also advised the Federal Government to be proactive in handling the warnings by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency on the looming flood in the 2023 rainy season.

