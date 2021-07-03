Arts & Entertainments

Stage set for Lagos Poetrython spoken word academy

All is set for the Lagos Poetrython Spoken word academy, which will hold in Lagos. A gathering of griots and bards and also, a platform for the exhibition of surreal works of arts, this event has expressions in poetry slam, book readings, panel sessions, poetry thon and master classes. Curated by Oloyede Michael Taiwo, the creative director of Redletter Crib Signature, a theatre, media communications and seamless event solutions consulting organisation, the event which is on the theme “Fierce Evocations,” is scheduled to hold on Monday. Activities line-up for the event include performances by notable poets.

According to Taiwo, who is also the managing director of Uirtus Consult Capital Limited, in attendance will be a spectrum of the finest facilitators: Oreime, Mcnaevet, Larry Foreman, Deborah Yisah, Funmi Coker, Olivia, Abisinuola, Oloyede Michael Taiwo, Dr Olushola Kolawole, Michael Bossomo , Tobi Adeyemi, Odunjo Gbenga, Mosirayo Alaba, Sanni Sheriff and others.

“It is going to be an assembly of seasoned poets with battalions of art enthusiasts – to observe, simulate, savor, dramatize and paint the history, now and future of our socio -political cum cultural and economic proclivities on the tensile canvass of reality – with the aesthetic brush of pounding thoughts and heart -felt color of words,” Taiwo said. He added that the event is “basically for interactions, mental quiz, laughs , handshakes, soul searches, intermittent heaves of nostalgia, networking, disquisitions, relaxation and solicitation for us all to be mindful of not crushing the tender flowers of humanity and to keep hope alive and to lend a voice to the plights and yearnings of the leaders of tomorrow.”

Lagos Poetrython and Arts Fest is the premier round the clock poetry and arts fest in Lagos, Nigeria and across West Africa. Since inception, it has trained and guided over 50, 000 youths and has influenced the literary and artistic paths of creatives through workshops, grants education, scholarship, mentorship and technical support to participants. It has also become the hub of poets and griots to communicate, interact, and share relevant resources and information as one big family. It has featured facilitators and poets across West Africa and the world at Large. Lagos Poetrython has expressions in paintings, photography, poetry slam, book readings, learning with celebrities’ conference, high school poetry slam, master classes and a creative academy.

