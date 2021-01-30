Stage set for Sportsville award

All is now set for the maiden edition of the Sportsville award which holds today at Ibis Royale Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. Organizers of the award disclosed yesterday that every arrangement has been put in place for a memorable outing. Chairman of the event’s planning committee, Tony Ubani in a statement said top on the list of measures taken is to ensure the safety of guests at this trying time when the world is living with the challenge of Covid-19.

“We have taken measures to ensure the safety of everybody. We are going to ensure that only invited guests which are not more than 50 get access into the venue which ordinarily accommodates over 1000 people.

We are observing all the COVID-19 protocols, so there is nothing to worry about as we roll out the drums to celebrate a carefully selected credible Nigerians that have done absolutely well for sports in the country,” Ubani who is the Group Sports Editor of Vanguard newspapers stated. Topping the list of those being honored today is Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike (POS) and the “leather tapping” Deputy Governor of Edo state, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu who is the only deputy governor that has laced boots for a Nigerian premier league side. Shaibu plays for the Arsenal of Nigerian football, Bendel Insurance.

The event is billed to start at 4pm with the red carpet. Others on the honors roll call are the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, NBBF boss, Engr Musa Kida, NOC president, Engr Habu Gumel, NWFL chairperson, Aisha Falode, Enyimba chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu, and the CEO of Monimichelle Group Mr Ebi Egbe, veteran sports journalist cum media icon, Dr Larry Izamoje of Brilla FM and Super Eagles number one supporter, Dr Rauf Ladipo.

Like this: Like Loading...