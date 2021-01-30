Sports

Stage set for Sportsville award

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

All is now set for the maiden edition of the Sportsville award which holds today at Ibis Royale Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. Organizers of the award disclosed yesterday that every arrangement has been put in place for a memorable outing. Chairman of the event’s planning committee, Tony Ubani in a statement said top on the list of measures taken is to ensure the safety of guests at this trying time when the world is living with the challenge of Covid-19.

“We have taken measures to ensure the safety of everybody. We are going to ensure that only invited guests which are not more than 50 get access into the venue which ordinarily accommodates over 1000 people.

We are observing all the COVID-19 protocols, so there is nothing to worry about as we roll out the drums to celebrate a carefully selected credible Nigerians that have done absolutely well for sports in the country,” Ubani who is the Group Sports Editor of Vanguard newspapers stated. Topping the list of those being honored today is Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike (POS) and the “leather tapping” Deputy Governor of Edo state, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu who is the only deputy governor that has laced boots for a Nigerian premier league side. Shaibu plays for the Arsenal of Nigerian football, Bendel Insurance.

The event is billed to start at 4pm with the red carpet. Others on the honors roll call are the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, NBBF boss, Engr Musa Kida, NOC president, Engr Habu Gumel, NWFL chairperson, Aisha Falode, Enyimba chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu, and the CEO of Monimichelle Group Mr Ebi Egbe, veteran sports journalist cum media icon, Dr Larry Izamoje of Brilla FM and Super Eagles number one supporter, Dr Rauf Ladipo.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Shorunmu tips Maduka Okoye for glory

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ex-international, Ike Shorunmu, has heaped encomium on Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, over his performance in the two friendly games played against Algeria and Tunisia. Speaking with New Telegraph on the telephone, the former national team coach said the Sparta Rotterdam of Holland goalkeeper really showed guile in the game despite starting on a shaky […]
Sports

African countries gear up for return to international football

Posted on Author Our Reporters

African countries are gearing up for a return to international football next month but with many borders throughout the continent still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic most teams are headed to Europe to play. Cameroon are travelling to the Netherlands, Guinea to Portugal, while the Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria and Tunisia head to Austria where […]
Sports

World Athletics chief shrugs off concerns Nike track spikes give unfair advantage

Posted on Author Reporter

  *Contentious shoes worn by numerous recent record-breakers *Coe does not want to ‘suffocate innovation’ Sebastian Coe, the president of World Athletics, has dismissed concerns that Nike’s controversial new track spikes, which have produced a spate of recent world records, could provide an unfair advantage at the Olympics. Lord Coe said he was “pretty calm” about […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica