Business

Stagflation: Analysts seek measures to improve productivity

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

As Nigeria grapples with sluggish economic growth and soaring inflation, analysts at PFI Capital have said that the country is facing stagflation and have, therefore, called for an increase in policies to boost national productivity. The analysts stated this in a report titled, “The Nigerian double whammy of inflation and unemployment: More of structures than event,” obtained by New Telegraph yesterday.

They cited the February 2021 Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) on Tuesday, which that inflation rose to a four year peak of 17.33 per cent, as well as the report released by the Bureau on Monday, which indicates that the country’s unemployment rate rose to 33.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 27.1 per cent in Q2. The analysts stated: “Traditionally, there exists an inverse relationship between unemployment and inflation, i.e. economic growth comes with inflation, which in turn should lead to more jobs and less unemployment.

A weak 0.11 per cent economic growth, employment rate above 30 per cent and inflation rate of 17.33 per cent clearly negate the this theory, as such, the country is termed to be facing a situation called stagflation (a period of simultaneous increase in inflation and dwindling economic growth) “While there is no direct solution for stagflation, policies targeted at improving productivity such as enabling business environment (security and infrastructure) has to be increased to the point where it would lead to higher growth without additional inflation.”

According to the analysts, inflation is likely to maintain its uptrend this month given “the price impact of the recent spike in PMS pump price that was later reverted,” and “ food inflation (that) is still being pressured on the back of continued insecurity inhibiting sufficient food production by farmers across the country.” “Other issues such as logistics constraints, exchange rate instability and high levels of system liquidity are also expected to push prices upward,” the analysts said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Data depletion: Addressing subscribers’ complaints

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

One of the major complaints by telecommunications consumers in Nigeria is the issue of unexplainable depletion of their data. While the telecom operators have, over the years, adduced several reasons to this, the industry regulator is not leaving anything to chances as it launched a probe into the networks to unravel the mystery. SAMSON AKINTARO […]
Business

Yuguda: SEC working to attract more investors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, has pledged the determination of the current management of the commission to make the capital market more accessible to Nigerians in a bid to attract more investors.   Yuguda, who spoke in Abuja at the weekend, said this would help attract more retail […]
Business

COVID-19 fears: Gold price surges $30 to record of over $1,926 per ounce  

Posted on Author Reporter

The price of gold surged more than $30 on Monday to over $1,926 per ounce as investors step up buying of the precious metal often sought in times of uncertainty. Gold was trading at $1,926.20 by early afternoon in Asia, up 1.5%, after surging over the weekend. Prices for both gold and silver have jumped […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica