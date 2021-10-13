Stagflation risks hit global stocks

Signs that soaring energy prices are putting a dampener on economic growth dragged on U.S. stocks on Tuesday, while inflation and policy- tightening fears sent short-dated U.S. Treasury yields to 18-month highs. Oil prices rose further, with Brent crude rising above $84 a barrel briefly on Tuesday. Coal has scaled record peaks and, while gas prices are off recent highs, they remain four times higher in Europe than at the start of the year. The impact of supply crunches in power and manufacturing components is showing up in data – figures on Tuesday as Japanese wholesale inflation hit 13-year highs last month, British shoppers slashed spending, China recorded a 20 per cent drop in car sales and bottlenecks dragged German economic sentiment down for a fifth month.
Related Articles
Nigeria commemorates World Investor Week
Nigeria, represented by Securities and Exchange Commission and other stakeholders, will this month join the rest of the world to commemorate the fourth annual World Investor Week (WIW) under the auspices of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). The WIW is a weeklong event aimed at raising awareness about the importance of investor education […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
TY Holdings acquires additional 60% shares in BOC Gases
BOC Gases Nigeria Plc has notified Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that TY Holdings Limited has acquired additional 249,746,823 ordinary shares in the firm, being 60 per cent of the entire shares in the company previously owned by BOC Holdings UK (a member of the Linde Group). According to a statement signed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Value of cheque transactions drops by N200bn in 5 years
The value of cheque transactions fell by N200.505 billion( 41.9 %) Year-on-Year (YoY) to N277.45 billion in February 2021 from N477.5 billion in the corresponding period of 2019, latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) shows. The NIBSS’ report also indicates that during the same period, the volume of cheque transactions […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)