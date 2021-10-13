Business

Stagflation risks hit global stocks

Signs that soaring energy prices are putting a dampener on economic growth dragged on U.S. stocks on Tuesday, while inflation and policy- tightening fears sent short-dated U.S. Treasury yields to 18-month highs. Oil prices rose further, with Brent crude rising above $84 a barrel briefly on Tuesday. Coal has scaled record peaks and, while gas prices are off recent highs, they remain four times higher in Europe than at the start of the year. The impact of supply crunches in power and manufacturing components is showing up in data – figures on Tuesday as Japanese wholesale inflation hit 13-year highs last month, British shoppers slashed spending, China recorded a 20 per cent drop in car sales and bottlenecks dragged German economic sentiment down for a fifth month.

