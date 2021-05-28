Stair climbing boosts heart patients’ health

Two studies conducted in Canada have shown that stair climbing is a safe, efficient and feasible option that could improve the heart health of cardiovascular patients. The results of the studies are published in the journal of ‘Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise’ and recently in the journal ‘Frontiers’. Cardiovascular disease is heart and blood vessel disease (also called (heart disease) includes numerous problems, many of which are related to a process called atherosclerosis, a condition that develops when a substance called plaque builds up in the walls of the arteries. This buildup narrows the arteries, making it harder for blood to flow through. If a blood clot forms, it can block the blood flow. This can cause a heart attack or stroke. Reacting to the findings of the studies, researcher Maureen MacDonald, a professor in the department of kinesiology at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, said,”Brief, vigorous stair climbing and traditional moderate-intensity exercise both changed fitness, which is a key predictor of mortality after a cardiac event.

