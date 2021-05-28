News Top Stories

Stair climbing boosts heart patients’ health

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Two studies conducted in Canada have shown that stair climbing is a safe, efficient and feasible option that could improve the heart health of cardiovascular patients. The results of the studies are published in the journal of ‘Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise’ and recently in the journal ‘Frontiers’. Cardiovascular disease is heart and blood vessel disease (also called (heart disease) includes numerous problems, many of which are related to a process called atherosclerosis, a condition that develops when a substance called plaque builds up in the walls of the arteries. This buildup narrows the arteries, making it harder for blood to flow through. If a blood clot forms, it can block the blood flow. This can cause a heart attack or stroke. Reacting to the findings of the studies, researcher Maureen MacDonald, a professor in the department of kinesiology at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, said,”Brief, vigorous stair climbing and traditional moderate-intensity exercise both changed fitness, which is a key predictor of mortality after a cardiac event.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

No COVID-19 test required for students’ resumption – FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Students were not required to run COVID- 19 test and present negative results before being admitted back to schools, the Federal Government has said. Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Ben Goong, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja. According to him, the only requirement […]
News Top Stories

Why AIB is not probing King Air plane incident –Oketunbi

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB) has disclosed that a Beechcraft belonging to King Air with registration number 5N-IHS operated by JED Air Limited, collided with the apron wall while taxiing to reposition for ground run. The event occurred about 9:35am beside Bristow Hangar 3 at GAT Apron, Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos. Spokesman […]
News Top Stories

£2.55bn fraud: S’Court to hear Union Bank, CBN, Petrol Union’s case

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Oil firm’s directors’ criminal case continues   The Supreme Court will, tomorrow, continue its hearing in the case involving the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) and an oil and gas company, Petro Union Oil and Gas Limited (Petro Union), over an alleged £2.550 billion fraud.   Findings revealed that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica