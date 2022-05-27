Stakeholder laments huge import of dry cassava tubers by Nigerians

There are indications that scarcity of dry cassava tubers in the country is pushing Nigerian cassava suppliers to neighboring countries, including Republic of Togo, to buy pure dry cassava tubers and supply to Nigerian farmers to boost food production. Particularly, the scarcity of the commodity locally has led to high price of dry cassava tubers in Nigeria. In an interview with New Telegraph, a former Director-General of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dr. John Isemede, explained that scarcity of dry cassava tubers and its importation into the country was taking a toll on Nigeria’s external reserves. Specifically, Isemede confirmed the price/kg as Togo – N210 and Nigeria – N250. Obviously, this is the reason Nigerian cassava suppliers prefer Togo and other neighbouring countries to ship in the commodity at cheaper prices.

The former NACCIMA DG said: “We must all work the talk and make all our regions food producing hubs. Asking the government to do this will be a mirage. “Civil servants are wired differently from private sector. This is my view. Due to the scarcity of cassava in Nigeria, our cassava sup-pliers have been going to the Republic of Togo to buy pure dry cassava tubers, which they supply to us and other people.

“We use cassava as a binder and energy for the floating fish feed.To say it bluntly, pockets of crop plantation of 30, 60, even 100 ha for a population in excess of 200 million people cannot sustain the country. “We need massive investment in the sector. Let government at all levels provide the enabling environment and possibly a single digit interest loan and reasonable tax holiday for agric value chain, individuals, groups and corporate bodies (local and foreign) and they will invest heavily in agric.” Speaking further, the private sector operator affirmed that cassava could be a good substitute for wheat bread/ spagetti and macaroni.

He said: “I have been involved in the cassava- wheat substitution project since 2014. Cassava in not a substitute for wheat. The best that has happened so far is between five per cent and 10 per cent additional, which can only be used for biscuits and confectionery.

“This has not stopped. Private sector is driving this now with more HWCF plants being invested in. Right now, we have various cassava plantation initiatives at various stages in Ogun, Ekiti, Edo, Delta and Nasarawa states. “The issue now is that cassava tubers aren’t enough to make the dream economically viable.” Isemede continued: “There is a lot of diversification into glucose and ethanol using cassava. So not enough cassava to meet these challenges. Can you plant cassava and get a minimum of 25MT per hectare, then there is limitless opportunity. “A lot is going on in the agric space that is positive but no publicity is being put into it.

Right now, for instance, about 60,000 HA of land was planted for wheat last October and yield now is 3MT per HA as against 0.8 MT per HA 20 years ago.” Why clamouring for private sector participation in Nigerian economy, the renowned trade facilitation expert said: “Palm produce from which Indonesia finances a larger chunk of her huge yearly budget is not owned by the Indonesian govt but private entities; mostly foreigners. “If I may ask what has become the fate of the plantation they took the kernel from in the old Bendel State?

“Today, Presco Oil Mills and Plantation Plc with its huge refineries, is a great success, because it’s been driven by the private sector. “What I noticed here is that government keeps involving itself in all economic and commercial ventures just for the pecuniary gains of the politicians and the civil servants at the detriment of the economy and the people. “Though the economy is comatose, yet they still keep the critical sectors of the economy in their stranglehold.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...