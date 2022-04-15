Stakeholder proffers ways to boost wheat production

A former Executive Director, Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI), Maiduguri, Dr. Oluwashina Olabanji, has said Nigeria is utilising less than 20 per cent of the 1.2 million hectares of irrigable land in the North East and North West for wheat production amidst insecurity. Olabanji, who is the Coordinator, Monitoring and Evaluation, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) on Wheat Production, explained that although rainfed wheat is cultivated in the highlands of Nigeria like Gembu, Mambilla, Jos and Obudu, in Taraba, Plateau and Cross River states respectively, it was not yet on a commercial scale.

Speaking on strategies to boost wheat production in the country, the expert stressed the need for the development of genetically improved wheat varieties and production packages capable of improving and stabilising yields. He said through some interventions of CBN, Fund Managers Association of Nigeria (FMAN) and the Federal Min-istry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) in the wheat value chain, the country now had varieties that are giving 4-6t/ha. “Expansion of wheat to a new frontier on warm environments like North Central is vital. For example, irrigated wheat production has expanded from conventional thirteen states to sixteen states, Niger State inclusive during this season cropping due to development and re-lease of heat, drought, pest, and diseases resistant varieties to farmers.

“The interventions of FMARD, CBN and FMAN to develop better informed and skilled stakeholders (farmers, Extension agents) through demonstration plots, farmer field school, and field days have improved productivity of wheat from 2.5t/ ha to 3.5- 4.0t /ha. “The most serious con-straint facing wheat production in Nigeria is the lack of suitable farm equipment like a tractor, seed planter, and combined harvester, among others. It is our fervent hope that the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) wheat project intervention will focus on this major challenge for sustainable wheat production and self-sufficiency in Africa and Nigeria in particular,” Olabanji said. Meanwhile, he noted that with consistent and sustained political will at both federal and state levels through policies, support to farmers and research for development, Nigeria would attain self-sufficiency in wheat production and become a net exporter of wheat. “No doubt insecurity in the wheat-producing states is one of the major challenges in wheat production in Nigeria. However, we believe that it will be over one day, and Nigeria will bounce back again,” he added.

