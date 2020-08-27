Stakeholder seeks budget line for nutrition

The National Coordinator, The Media Centre Against Child Malnutrition (MeCAM) Nigeria, Mr Remmy Nweke has called on Federal and State Governments to institute budget lines for nutrition as a strategy to tackle malnutrition in the country. Nweke who made the call recently, similarly said the approval of such budget should not only be timely, there should be a timely release of the funds to prevent delay in the implementation of nutrition programmes. He made the call during a protein challenge webinar on the ‘UN Decade of Action on Nutrition: Connecting the Dots for Nigeria.’

The event was organied by Mediacraft Associates. Explaining what the budget could achieve, he said many less privileged persons who were not aware of the role of nutrition in wellness needed the right information on types of diet to invest in to achieve wellness. Consequently, reaching out to the populace with enlightenment campaign on the benefits of nutrition, was a strategy to address issues of malnutrition, he added. According to Nweke, “For us to make headway as a nation, we must, first of all, ensure that our citizens are healthy.

If we must make progress in that respect, it is important for us to take the health sector seriously.” Also speaking, at the event, a Social Development Expert, Foyinsola Oyebola who identified low level of awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) concerning Zero Hunger and poverty in Nigeria, also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic might have changed Nigeria’s direction in the attainment of the SDGs. Oyebola explained that although SDG 2 targets to end all forms of malnutrition in Nigeria, Nigeria was seriously faced with a high level of malnutrition and insecurity that has made farmers flee their farms.

If by 2025 Nigeria is to achieve the international targets on stunting and wasting in children under 5 years of age, the country must address the nutritional needs of adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating women and older persons, as well as double the agricultural productivity and incomes of small-scale food producers, in particular women, indigenous peoples, family farmers, pastoralists and fishers, among others. Another discussant at the event is Mr Collins Akanno, a community nutritionist. On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Mediacraft Associates, Mr John Ehiguese, said there was the need to raise the awareness on protein deficiency in Nigeria. “With 10 more years to the deadline of the SDGs, the second SDG, zero hunger goal, can be achieved through food security and good nutrition for the citizens.

“The place of protein in good healthy nutrition cannot be overemphasised. Our agency is currently prosecuting a protein challenge to create awareness on the scourge of protein deficiency in Nigeria and to mobilise stakeholders’ action to mitigate it,” Ehiguese added.

