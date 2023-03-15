Business

Stakeholder seeks good waterways network to evacuate cargoes

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Vice President, Association of Marine Engineers and Surveyors (AMES), Engr. Emmanuel Ilori, has urged the management of the Lekki Deep Seaport to develop good network of inland waterways into the port. He said in Lagos that the development of the deep seaports could not be total without the development of the inland waterway transport. According to him, a big seaport like Lekki Port will handle millions of tonnes of cargo and must not rely on the roads alone to support cargo evacuation. Ilori added: “We have a God-given inland waterways network that covers 28 states of the nation. This is a huge potential that we should be developing. We should ensure that the waterways are navigable and proper barges are utilised. “However, for the use of barges, I would advise that we don’t forget to develop the technical aspect of the business.

We can take Rotterdam as an example. There is a good network of inland waterways. The big ships arrive and the cargoes are dispersed through smaller vessels and that is a multi-billion dollar business.” The vice president explained that China had also done something similar by taking their industries away from the land to coastal areas, noting that developments, especially big industries, were spread along the waterways and riverine communities. Ilori said that the strategy had led to easy evacuation of products through the waterways. He added: “Nigeria needs to deploy the same strategy for its deep seaports and not just Lekki.

However, we shouldn’t even have too many deep seaports because that will also pose new challenges. “We have most of the industries situated on the roads. We shouldn’t spend billions to develop roads and have trailers and tankers destroy these roads in a few years. The roads have become death traps with safety hazards but the waterways can drastically reduce this burden and accidents. “One barge tanker could take about 100 road tankers off the roads. One container barge or river vessel could take 100 containers away from the roads and make operations safer. This should be the approach in Nigeria, not only for now but also for the future.” Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN), Daniel Eze, said that the association had met with the management of the deep seaport with the assurance that barging would be incorporated into its operations. He explained: “We are working together with the terminals to see how we can utilise both services; that is the trucks and the barges. The terminals will not be termed efficient if the shipowners will not like their vessels to berth there and if the trucks are not enough to carry the containers. “It will affect the turnaround time. So, I am sure the management is looking into it. Of course, we cannot rule out the fact that barge operations will reduce the volume of containers that will discharge in that port and create space in their terminals for more containers to be offloaded and discharged and it is only by barge that it can be made possible.” Also, a barge operator, Chibuike Otti said that there had been a significant drop in barge operations in the country, stating that operators were waiting for the commencement of commercial operations at the Lekki deep seaport to serve as respite for them. He said: “There is a significant drop in importation and this has really affected us; check the waters and see how many barges are operating, so whoever said that drop in importation has affected barge operators is not lying. “For the Lekki deep seaport, we don’t know when commercial operations will begin, we are also eagerly waiting and I believe that as soon as commercial operations begin there, respite will come our way, we have had the minister said overtime that barge will be major mode of evacuation from that port and of course not all the barge operators will benefit, because there are specific barges that go to the high seas, but I want to believe many barge operators will benefit, so we eagerly await the commencement of commercial operations.”

Our Reporters

