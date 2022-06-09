Stakeholder seeks review of land compensation rates

An estate surveyor and valuer has called for a review of compensation for land owners whose properties were acquired by government. According to a valuer, Abubakar Abdulkadir, the Land Use Act clearly spells out and determines the compensation applicable for persons affected by compulsory land acquisition, but the neglect by the state government and local governments had made the rates to be obsolete. The estate valuer said in Abuja that the amount of compensation rates paid to Nigerians whose lands were compulsorily acquired was low, obsolete and unrealistic. He said that the rates being applied in computing the compensation payable were old and therefore not applicable today because of inflation.

Abdulkadir said: “It is painful and disheartening to see that you see a piece of land with economic trees worth twenty to thirty million naira bing valued with the old rate and the person affected ends up getting twenty or thirty thousand naira only. “This has caused problem such as psychological trauma to families in many such communities, many feel cheated, some have demonstrated, some have been rendered bankrupt as a result, some crops have life expentancy of 40 years, farmers, who reap millions annually, are given pittance instead.

“There are state governments that have not revised rates for 30 to 50 years in some cases. You don’t expect Nigerians to relinquish their land with economic trees for as low as N80. Thank God some states have made effort to turn things around, example is Kaduna State that has reviewed its rates; we hope they will continue to do so at intervals where the need occurs.

We are also aware that the FCT Administration is also in the process of revising their own rates, other state governments should follow suit.” Abdulkadir stressed that when the rates were reveiwed, there was the need to sustain it periodically so that it would trend with the prevailing inflationary rates that is ever rising. He advised the state governments, particularly in the North, to set up committees that will address this challenge. He gave the advice on the heels of similar opinions by experts in the housing sector on the need to review Land Use Act by the National Assembly. The experts, who are members of Housing Development Advocacy Group, had called for a review of National Housing Fund and legislations to strengthen the housing sector, among others. The Land Use Act has, over the years, generated controversy among housing experts and Nigerians who are land owners. A key provision of the law is that ownership of land is vested in the states. It therefore gives government permission to seize a piece of land or property without any form of compensation if the claimer does not have a Certificate of Occupancy.

Meanwhile, the experts also called for a review of National Housing Fund and legislations to strengthen the housing sector, among others. In a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, last year, the group had urged the ninth assembly, especially the Senate, to pursue legislations needed to develop Nigeria’s housing sector. The president of the group, Festus Adebayo, explained that with good legislation, some of the perennial problems – notably Land Use Act – bedevilling the sector, will be ameliorated and lead to the reduction of the country’s housing deficit.

