Stakeholder tasks alumni on development of alma mater A call has gone to alumni to always give back to their institutions, as doing so would go a long way in helping to sustain the growth of the institutions in view of the paucity of funds confronting the development of higher institution system in the country.

The call was made by an education analyst,

Mr. Olusegun Olarewaju Adebayo, in his paper presented at the matriculation of students of the Federal School of Surveying, Oyo, which was entitled: “Setting agenda for the modern educational institutions of learning to enhance wealth creation, entrepreneurship, economic growth and global peace.”

This was as he challenged the management of the institution, which was established in 1908, to set up vibrant alumni office for those that graduated from the school to join so that they will know that it is their responsibility to give back to their alma mater.

According to him, institutions must have produced alumni who are well-to-do, who should support the institution in its developmental drive. Adebayo said: “I want to task those matriculating today that one day soon, they will graduates, but they should remember to give back to this institution.

This is also a clarion call to all those who have passed through this institution to always to give back to the school. They need to come back and help in sustaining the growth of the institution.

“There is nothing as rewarding as giving back to one’s institution. To give back you don’t need to have so much money or everything in this world. You only need the determination to give back to assist your alma mater because the government cannot provide all the needs of the institution.

“Thus, I challenge the management of institution to set up vibrant alumni office in order to encourage those that have passed through this school to know that it is their responsibility to give back and develop the institution.”

Apart from the alumni, he encouraged the management to reach out to philanthropists and well-meaning individuals and corporate entities to donate infrastructure, fund research and even pay workers’ salaries.

“They can also offer scholarships or institute scholarship scheme and endowment. The government alone cannot do it.

That is the way many countries run their enduring institutions. Since the institutions are helping the society, the society must also help the institutions to grow and develop,” he added.

The guest lecturer, however, stressed the importance of STEM education – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, which he said, would help in the 21st Century to redirect the education and career focus of young people in the society.

While expressing dismay over the poor funding of the education sector at all levels by the government, he insisted that more resources should be geared towards the development of education, saying the solution to improve living standard of people and develop the society is to invest more in the education sector.

Adebayo, who pointed out that no investment on education could be said to be a waste, hinted that the society could only get better with the quality of its education.

