Stakeholder to CBN: Release airlines’ blocked funds

A former Vice-Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mr. Segun Adewale, has urged the Federal Government to expeditiously repatriate the $600 million in ticket revenue belonging to foreign airlines operating in the country.

Adewale stated this to New Telegraph at the weekend in Lagos. Emirates Airlines, on Thursday, announced the suspension of its flight operations in Nigeria from September 1 over its inability to repatriate its funds from the country. International carriers operating in Nigeria have repeatedly complained about their inability to repatriate funds to their home countries.

Blocked funds belonging to these airlines have risen to about $600 million as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has not been able to make the dollar available for the carriers to repatriate. Adewale stated that revenue from ticket sales, which accumulated from 2021 to July 2022, was blocked by CBN from being repatriated to airline operators through the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

“The repatriation of revenues of all tickets sold to travelers by airline operators to their home offices is the responsibility of CBN, which has refused to release the equivalent in dollars for service already rendered. “We have lost so many airlines and jobs are being lost in the aviation sector and at airports generally.

“The development is inimical to our economic well-being as a nation; from the spiritual angle of thought, it is wrong to muzzle the ox that treads the corn,’’ Adewale stated.

The airline chief decried the blockage of the funds, which, he said, had led to a reduction of air connectivity and restriction of flights. He stated that it was disheartening that the same forex being denied the airlines was being released to import non-essential products such as champagne and toothpicks. “If foreign airlines suspend flight operations, businesses will be shifted to neighbouring countries like Ghana and Benin Republic.

“The issue is so difficult for the operators who now borrow forex from their home offices to fuel their airplanes. “With the increase in dollar rate leading to rise in flight ticket prices, especially en-route America and Dubai, which is now over a million naira, the environment is getting hostile for businesses to thrive,’’ he stated. Adewale appealed to the ministers of aviation, finance and CBN to do the needful and ensure the release of forex.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) had recently chided Nigeria again for withholding international airlines’ funds, which it said have hit $464 million. This is coming after Emirates Airlines announced the suspension of all Nigerian routes starting from September 1, 2022, as the carrier said it could not continue flights to Nigeria, lamenting its trapped $85 million.

