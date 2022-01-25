Stakeholders advise FG on planned 5000 solar power project

Plans by the Federal Government to improve supply of electricity nationwide via provision of 5000 home-based solar systems and mini-grid across the country has been commended by stakeholders, who, however, expressed doubt due to inconsistencies in project delivery

This is coming on the heels of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on the issue of installing solar energy across the country in Sokoto state recently by the Minister of Power, Aliyu Abubakar.

At the event, the Minister said that the decision by the government to build solar power systems would help in providing 250,000 jobs as well as increasing supply of power in Nigeria.

According to stakeholders in the energy value chains, the issue of increasing generation, distribution and transmission of electricity is germane in the sector, adding that the issue of installing solar power equipment around the country is a good one, if the government can keep to its promise of providing the facilities.

The country boasts of installed capacity of 12,500 megawatts of electricity, out of which it generates less than 5,000 megawatts ( Mw) of power daily.

Often times, daily electricity generation drops below 4,000 Mw, a development, which has hindered supply of electricity in the country.

Speaking on the issue, a former Country President, Association of International Energy Economists (AIEE), Prof Adeola Akinnisiju, said the issue of providing solar electricity for Nigerians was a good one, if the government can implement it.

He noted the government had promised to provide solar power in the past, but refused to do so.

According to him, government can achieve success in the area of provision of solar energy, when it involves private sector greatly in it.

He urged the government to provide a template, which the private sector operators can follow in order to efficiently provide solar electricity in the country.

The government, Akinnisiju said, was not wholly responsible for solar projects, urging government to provide a conducive environment for solar and other energies to thrive for the growth of Nigeria.

He said that it would be a good thing, if the government can provide tax credit for people to access solar power equipment, adding that failure to do so would hamper the projects.

Similarly, the National Coordinator, Coalition of Affordable and Regular Electricity (CARE), Comrade Chinedu Bosah, also said the decision by the government to install solar equipment around the country was a good one, stressing that the idea would increase supply of electricity greatly nationwide.

