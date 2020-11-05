Stakeholders advocate Cama review

Some economic stakeholders have called for the amendment of some sections of the new Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) as a precondition for revival of the Nigerian capital market. The call was made yesterday at the beginning of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) 2020 Annual Conference tagged ‘Navigating through the Storms-Reenergizing the Economy through the Capital Market.’

The new CAMA has been under attack by different stakeholders over some of its sections that are anti-Investment. One of the incisive discussions was the examination of the new CAMA by a key speaker, Co-founder, Banwo and Ighodalo and Chairman, Sterling Bank, Mr Asue Ighodalo, who made a critique of the new CAMA in his presentation on ‘Rebirth of CAMA: Implications for the Capital Market Ecosystem.’ Ighodalo explained that much as it contained many sections that will enhance the growth and development of the capital market, there was a need to review some new sections that could inhibit market growth.

“Whilst CAMA 2020 amends and addresses a number of the loopholes and problem areas in the Repealed Act, and also tried to revise our companies statute to bring same in tune with the 21st Century, it would appear that the introduction of some oversight provisions and concepts suggest an overregulation of companies and company practices. Some of these excessive regulatory provisions actually impede transactions in the market.

“Section 142 of the Act provides that a company shall not in any event allot newly issued shares unless they are offered in the first instance to all existing shareholders of the class being issued in proportion as nearly as may be to their existing holdings.

The applicability of this provision does not distinguish private and public companies. The implementation of this provision will pose significant problems for public companies seeking to raise capital by the issuance of new shares. In undertaking such capital raising transactions, public companies would not be able to make public offers or undertake private placements without first making an offer to all their shareholders.

