Stakeholders advocate need to fund epidemic preparedness, response

Quick response to the outbreak of diseases is one of the safest ways to address it as it can quickly stem the flow of the diseases before they become uncontrollable. Bankole M. Akinwale, the Deputy Director at the Lagos State Ministry of Health and Manager of Lagos State Biobank, that made this known in a presentation, also reiterated that tackling disease outbreak- no matter where- is key to stopping them from spreading and affecting other parts of the world.

These are among the highlights discussed during a review meeting of the Lagos State Emergency Preparedness and Response (EPR) Advocacy Plan with civil society organisations (CSOs) and media groups. The meeting which brought together representatives of CSOs held in Lagos recently.

Akinwale in his presentation said various contagious diseases that has made the rounds around Lagos and the level of preparedness against these diseases has been low since some of them have caught the health system unawares. In a mega city like Lagos that is home to millions of people, the rate at which these diseases spread, if unchecked is alarming and so different stakeholders have come together to encourage government at all levels to budget and plan towards being prepared and ready to fight the present pandemic, COVID-19 and future outbreaks which are inevitable.

“The Lagos state governor has to coordinate resource mobilisation and ensure prompt provision of resources to enable the building of emergency operation centres. These emergency operation centres would help to coordinate the entire response efforts starting from putting out incident managers to coordinating all outbreak responses.” According to him, “The Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH) was committed to increase its budget to help increase the health security in the state. The Public Health Epidemic New budget line will budget over N4 billion for 2022 and over N3 billion will be dedicated to expenditure alone.

International Disease/Surveillance will have over N1 billion budgeted for 2022 compared to over N600 million for 2021 and this increase will help the state to quickly identify these diseases so that quick action can be taken to prevent them from spreading.

Similarly, the state has also planned over N 84 million naira for emergency preparedness,” Akinwale outlined the plans that the Lagos State Government was making towards being more prepared for emergencies. On her part, the Lagos State Coordinator, Legislative Initiative for Sustainable Development (LISDEL), the Prevent Epidemic Project, Tina Obinna-Anikpe highlighted the need for accountability for the funds that are available for these emergency preparations.

She pointed out that transparency, answerability and controllability were the main bedrock on which to build all these plans. Sourcing for funds has always been key to strengthening health security. The health security landscape in Nigeria has improved greatly over the years at both the national and state levels. Donations and financing from the private sector has also done a lot for the sector. Being accountable for all these funds would help to put the plans into perspective. Knowing what is important and setting our priorities right would help our emergency preparedness,” she pointed out.

