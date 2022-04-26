Stakeholders advocate repositioning of varsity games

Major stakeholders in the university system, including a don at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Clement Fasan, have spoken of the need for Nigeria to reposition the university sports and games for national development.

Fasan, a Professor of Human Kinetics, Sports and Health Education, and former Dean, Faculty of Education, who said that the time to do so could not be other time than now, however, noted that the reposition would make the sporting activities, including the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) in the nation’s academic institutions attain great national and global impact.

He stated this position, while speaking during the NUGA Scientific Conference held at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, organised for the 26th edition of UNILAG-NUGA 2022, held at the university.

In his keynote address at the event, Fasan, the guest speaker, whose paper dwelt on: “Repositioning Institutional Sports for Excellent National and Global Impact,” insisted that it was high time Nigeria and the organisers of NUGA games in particular had a rethink and charted a better and workable path to make institutional sports more rewarding, not only for participants and their institution, but also for the local community, the nation and the world at large.

While stating that this would be achieved only if sports could be part of curriculum and NUGA could be self-financing, more diverse, inclusive, competitive and target- driven, the don added that it would be a good approach to consider NUGA for example not as a mere competition, but as an institution, a product, a brand, a business, a technological tool and a worthy partner to identify and develop sport talents for the entire country.

Fasan, however, commended UNILAG for going all out to mobilise support from both private and public sectors and also upgraded its sport facilities and amenities to that of international standard to make the NUGA Games worthwhile for participants, saying this was the practice in the developed countries and Nigeria had the potentials to attain similar height for better impact.

According to him, by this the institution had succeeded in changing the narrative about NUGA by setting higher standards for future hosts of the competition.

