Stakeholders advocate support to reposition public education

A call has gone to wellmeaningful and spiritfilled Nigerians to assist and support the government towards repositioning and taking public education to loftier heights.

The call was made in Ibadan, Oyo State by the Vice Chancellor of Lead City University, Ibadan, Prof. Remi Adeyemo, and Mr Kunle Kalejaye, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), as well as other stakeholders in the education sector during the 42nd Post-Graduation Reunion of Eyinni High School Old Students Association, Class of 80.

The Vice-Chancellor in his keynote address, however, noted that education is critical to global development and hence it needs to be prioritised, stressing: “One major step to take to reposition secondary education and prepare individuals for successful living is the provision of adequate human and material resources for effective teaching and learning in schools.”

Adeyemo added: “Education affects our understanding and the difference between right and wrong. Every public primary and secondary school depends heavily on the government for provision of required resources, however, the current economic crisis being witnessed globally is placing a limiting factor on what the government could provide in that direction. Thus, stakeholders and alumni should therefore brace up to complement the government’s efforts as it cannot do it alone.”

Meanwhile, in his remarks, Kalejaye, an alumnus of the school and also the Chair- man of the School Governing Board, lamented the sordid and terrible state of infrastructure and facilities in the school, and called for more support from the alumni to tackle the myriad of challenges facing the school.

“We are battling with land grabbers. If not for the vigilance of some of you, they would have stolen all the land belonging to the school. We really have to come together because we can’t afford to abandon the school.

The government can no longer fund education alone. “At Eyinni High School today students are sitting on the bare floor; so we really have to do something urgently,” he said.

The Chairman of the “Great Class of 80,” Revd Michael Tosin-Oni, said the celebration and award presentation to some worthy alumni and individuals, who had been making an impact in promoting the school, including Mr Kunle Kalejaye (SAN), was to recognise the role of alumni in the development of public education in the country.

He stated: “We are not criticising the government. Our theme for the reunion is to examine the impact the alumni association can make towards the development of education in Nigeria. We know that the government has its hands full and that we want to be part of those helping the society and to give back to the society.

“So, celebrating the 42nd post-graduation reunion is to be thankful to God and my message to every student that passed through one school or the other is to let us go back to where we came from and develop it and I believe Nigeria will be better by doing this.”

