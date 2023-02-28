Business

Stakeholders agitate for revival of Nigerian computer brands

Stakeholders in the Nigerian technology ecosystem have continued to agitate for local content policy that will revive locally produced computer brands and other technology contents. According to them, there is need to revive the Nigerian produced computers to start the promotion of local content.

The Managing Director, BETA Computers Limited, Mr. Will Anyaegbunam, said the local content policy should be properly implemented to revive the local production of computer brands. He noted that the country depended more on importation, saying the rate of the locally assembled computers in the market is too low.

A computer dealer, Temitope Yusuf, told New Telegraph that foreign computers dominated the Nigerian tech market, adding that Nigerian computer users also prefer the imported ones to the locally assembled ones.

“We don’t even have locally produced computers in the market. apart from that, Nigerians like to patronise the imported ones.

“Though we need to promote our own locally produced computers even those we refer to as local ones are only assembled here in Nigeria, all the inputs are imported,” he noted.

A major player in Nigeria’s digital space, Elo Umeh, also joined stakeholders in Nigeria’s technology and telecommunications sector to advocate for promotion of indigenous technology solutions and telecom content.

 

Umeh, who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Africa’s leading data and marketing technology company, Terragon, made the call along with other industry stakeholders, noting that private-public partnership wss necessary to drive promotion of indigenous content and solutions.

According to him, “building an ecosystem consisting of megacorporations is super critical for our indigenous digital  economy to thrive.

The government must be deliberate about working with the private sector to promote innovation and indigenous content, through policies and initiatives such as the establishment of NODITS (Nigeria Office for Developing the Indigenous Telecom Sector) to foster indigenisation of software.”

The expert pointed out that Terragon had always been focused on developing technology solutions to solve business challenges within the African context, in order to contribute toward building the indigenous digital economy and its unique ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s determination to reverse the trend of importation of all types of telecommunications products, especially where production in Nigeria is possible.

Pantami charged stakeholders to intensify efforts in the promotion of Nigeria’s indigenous telecommunications sector as he decried the influx of foreign software in Nigeria, noting that 77 per cent of software in use are foreign, while only 23 per cent are obtained locally.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian  stakeholdersCommunications Commission (NCC), has confirmed that the agitation for the promotion of local content has achieved positive trend as Nigeria produced over 100 million Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards between August, 2022 and January, 2023.

The Head of Financing and Stakeholders Engagement Team, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Aderonke Sola-Ogunsola, made this known while speaking as one of the panelists at the 2023 AFRICANXT event held in Lagos.

According to her, the country was able to record the achievement following ban put on importation of SIM cards by the federal government last year. She explained that the locally produced SIMs had been ordered by various telecommunications companies putting an end to the importation of SIM in Nigeria.

Speaking on the topic ‘Mandate and Strides Towards Full Digital Economy in Nigeria,’ Sola-Ogunsola said that through the Nigeria Telecommunications Indigenous Content of the NCC, the country could serve as the SIM manufacturer hub for West Africa. Following this development, the Commission said the country was working towards becoming a hub for the supply of SIM cards to other West African countries

