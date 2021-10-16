Stakeholders: Any Congress in Abia is null and void

The Abia State stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have distanced themselves from the party congress scheduled for today in the state. According to them, there was an agreement with the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, that the state congress would not hold in the state until the ward and local government congresses were harmonised.

The stakeholders, who briefed the media on Friday said that the Imo State governor, as the leader of South East APC was mandated by the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to look into the crisis in the state party. According to them, they had met with Governor Uzodinma on Tuesday night that lasted Wednesday morning at it was agreed that no congress would be held in Abia State, this Saturday. However, the stakeholders expressed shock that the Caretaker Committee had sent congress committee to Abia State for the conduct of state congress. Addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, the stakeholders made up of a Senator Chris Adighije, Senator Nkechi Nwogu, Chief Sam Nkire, Ume Kanu SAN, Barr. KC Ugboajah, Hon. Elton Onwu and Barr. Chijioke Ikpo, among others declared that the state congress slated for today in Abia state would be null and void if it holds.

The elders asked the national leadership under Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State to call back the state congress committee sent to Abia state. The APC caucus leader, Chief Sam Nkire, said: “We the elders of the party in Abia State demand that the national leadership of APC calls back whosoever had been sent to go to Abia State for state congress.

“There is a process going on that was directed by the national chairman of the party that Governor Hope Uzordinma who is the South-East leader of the APC should look into the problem or crisis in Abia State and report back to the headship of the party.

As we speak to you here his report is not ready and we are aware he has not reported back. So anything done in Abia State in the name of state congress is null and void and illegal.” “We believe as elders that we owe it as a duty to our party at the national to raise this alarm on time that we go by the decision of the zonal leader who has been directed by the national leader to intervene.

“And that decision is that there shall be no congress until we harmonise the ward and the local government. For somebody now to want to go into state Congress at this stage will cause confusion.” Giving explanation of the situation, Senator Adighije, said: “There is one person Ikechi Emenike, who claims that the party has been ceded to him by the leaders of the party and that he is a governor in waiting and he wants the entire party structure without going through due process. “But we have a State Chairman of the party, Hon. Donatus Nwakpa and the guidelines for congresses are very clear that the congress committee, when they arrive the state, must report to the state executive led by the chairman.”

