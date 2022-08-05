Stakeholders Applaud Lagos On Ambitious 30-year Economic Devt Plan

Economic stakeholders and diplomatic nations have applauded the Lagos state government over its ambitious 30-year Lagos State Development Plan (LSDP) (2022-2052).

The plan, which is expected to be officially launched at the upcoming 2022 Ehingbeti Summit now rescheduled to take place between October 11 and 12, 2022, is perceived by stakeholders as a proactive move to make Lagos State the economic hub of Nigeria and Africa in years to come while competing with most developed cities of the world.

The stakeholders, who spoke at the 2022 Ehingbeti Pre-summit stakeholders engagement, in Lagos at the weekend, promised their respective supports to the state government to realise its aims of becoming a mega city.

On her part, the acting head of mission/head economic department, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Arie Plieger, said, the economic potentials of Lagos has made its position as the economic nerve centre of the country more pronounced, hence, offering the support of Netherlands, especially, in the area of health, which she believes is critical to the future of Lagos State.

To her, “we will invite Akin Abayomi, commissioner for health, Lagos State to go to the Netherlands in October with three companies and a few key decision makers to see how we can help the health sector, by replicating the facilities oversea in Lagos to reduce medical trips abroad.”

Similarly, senior economic advisor, United Nations Development Programme(UNDP), Amarakoon Bandara, promised technical and financial supports where necessary to realise the high ambition of the future of Lagos, especially, the realisation of the 30-year Lagos development plan.

While commending the efforts of the past and present Lagos state government executives for their foresightedness and contribution to the development of the state, the president, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI), Asiwaju Michael Olawale-Cole, noted that, the 30-year development agenda is a nice concept.

He said, having previously participated actively in the economic masterplan of how Lagos is and should be, offered his support as well as his chamber to ensure that the right business operating environment is created for businesses to thrive.

To him, it is only when the operating environment is good and condusive that businesses can thrive, hence, promising moral and technical supports to the government to ensure this is realisable.

For the Lagos Development plan to be active, he suggested that young people, who themselves are the future, must be given prominent roles to play toward realisation of a mega city that the state is projecting.

“We must make sure it is inclusive of young people. Let us get the young people included because they are the ones that will drive Lagos of the future,” he pointed out.

Earlier, the commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Economic Planning & Budget, Sam Egube, had said, Ehingbeti 2022 has three main objectives, one of which is the introduction of the Lagos State Development Plan (LSDP) 2022-2052.

Egube, who is also the chairman of the Lagos Economic Summit Group, noted that, the plan, to be unveiled at the upcoming Lagos Economic summit, is an all-encompassing master plan which clearly articulates initiatives that will drive Lagos’ ambition to become Africa’s Model Mega City, a Global, Economic and Financial Hub that is Safe, Secure, Functional and Productive.

While the summit, according to him, will engage high-powered speakers and thought leaders on the strategic dimensions and focus areas of the LSDP 2052, he added that, the platform will also provide opportunities for engagement with the audience, even as the LSDP 2052 will be formally launched at the event.

Expecting the Summit to reconfirm Lagos’ vision to become Africa’s Model Mega City, a Global, Economic and Financial Hub that is Safe, Secure, Functional and Productive, he believes this event will equally kick-off the communication process on the LSDP’s strategic dimensions and objectives, including, details on the initiatives supporting these objectives.

On the major achievements from past Summits, Egube listed them to include; the Rail Project (Blue and Red Lines), BRT Project, wider participation and stakeholder collaboration, Agric Youth Empowerment Scheme/Agric Youth Initiative, Lagos Home Ownership Scheme, Improvement of Water Transportation, even as IPPs (Akute, Island I & II, and Alausa) are operational and two more (Peninsula and Mainland).

Ikoyi link Bridge, Establishment of Rice Mill in Imota, 47% increase in agric allocation between 2011 and 2013, among others, he highlighted as achievements from the previous summits.

He disclosed that, out of 206 resolutions taken from Ehingbeti since its inception over 20 years ago, Lagos state government has implemented 193 of them, translating to over 95 per cent success rate.

These recommendations from Ehingbeti, he added, have helped the Lagos State government to focus on areas that concern the citizens, investors, and businesses with positive results achieved.

To him, “the Ehingbeti Economic Summit has been the convening of advocates, passionate about the emergence of the most vibrant, diverse, competitive and inclusive African mega city. Lagos Ehingbeti brings together Local and foreign private sector; technocrats; Government representatives; Civil society; Academia; Multilateral and development organisations.

​”They gather to discuss about the pertinent issues that affects the growth of Lagos State, Nigeria, and decide on the necessary pathway to achieve the desired outcome for Lagosians and provide progressive leadership for the nation.”

​The Lagos Economic Summit (EHINGBETI), which, he said, dates back to 2000, was borne out of the strong desire by the state government to accelerate economic growth and development of Lagos, and that, it is now firmly established as a credible forum for the stimulation of economic growth in Lagos State.

From its early stages, the Summit has been an avenue for the private sector to evaluate the implementation of key initiatives that were agreed as resolutions at the various summits, he pointed out.

Similarly, at the event, co-chair, technical committee, Solape Hammond, had called for support and cooperation of the private sector in various engagements during the summit, adding that, “we ask you to champion this,support it with your heart, with your intellect, with your finances and with your presence.”

