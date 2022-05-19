Sports

Stakeholders applaud Tulcan Energy over Super Six boost

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria Women’s Football stakeholders, Wednesday were full of praise for the sole sponsor of the 2021/2022 Nigera Women Football League Premiership Super Six, Tulcan Energy Resources. The Chairperson of the Women Football League Club Owners, and General Manager of Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt, Matilda Otuene Oyiloha, told NWFL MEDIA, that, the Tulcan Energy Resources sponsorship was a Iife saver for the women’s football league in Nigeria. “It came at a time, the women’s league needed a life line. Their coming put some excitement on all the 14 clubs in the NWFL Premiership, and a bigger smile on the top clubs that qualified for the Super Six.

“When the news of Tulcan Energy Resources sponsorship was broken to us in a meeting with the Chairperson of the NWFL, Aisha Falode, we the members of the Women Clubs Owners, started rejoicing and now that it has manifested, we are very happy and full of praises for the sponsors, we shall be grateful if the sponsorship continues for a number of years. It’s our prayer that , the businesses of Tulcan Energy Resources will go higherand higher. The Vice Chairman of the Women’s Football Club Owners Association, Mr. Emmanuel Osahon, expressed his happiness on the coming of Tulcan Energy Resources as the sponsors of the NWFL Premiership Super Six.

“I want to say a big thank you to Tulcan Energy Resources for trusting the Nigeria Women Football League, with their sponsorship of the Premiership Super Six. This has increased the standard of play at the Premiership league level, the result of the improved standard has been evident in all the six participating clubs in this year’s edition of the Super Six going on in Benin City.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Nadal begins Australian Open bid with win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rafael Nadal began his bid for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title with victory over Marcos Giron in the Australian Open first round. Sixth seed Nadal, the only former Melbourne champion left in the men’s draw, beat American Giron 6-1 6-4 6-2. The Spaniard is making his return to Grand Slam tennis after […]
Sports

Meet Ndubuisi Egbo, the Nigerian coach making history in Europe

Posted on Author Reporter

  Colin Udoh Ndubuisi Egbo, the Nigerian coach who guided Albania’s KF Tirana to top flight triumph in their centenary year, has made history as the first African coach to lead a European team to a league title, and qualification for the UEFA Champions League — or any European competition, for that matter. For a […]
Sports

EPL: Palace stun United; wins for Everton, Leeds

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Wilfried Zaha scored twice against his former club as Manchester United’s first game of the Premier League season ended in defeat by Crystal Palace at home. The Eagles stunned the hosts inside the first 10 minutes when Andros Townsend turned home Jeffrey Schlupp’s cross, reports the BBC.   Zaha made it 2-0 in the second […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica