Stakeholders applaud Tulcan Energy over Super Six boost

Nigeria Women’s Football stakeholders, Wednesday were full of praise for the sole sponsor of the 2021/2022 Nigera Women Football League Premiership Super Six, Tulcan Energy Resources. The Chairperson of the Women Football League Club Owners, and General Manager of Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt, Matilda Otuene Oyiloha, told NWFL MEDIA, that, the Tulcan Energy Resources sponsorship was a Iife saver for the women’s football league in Nigeria. “It came at a time, the women’s league needed a life line. Their coming put some excitement on all the 14 clubs in the NWFL Premiership, and a bigger smile on the top clubs that qualified for the Super Six.

“When the news of Tulcan Energy Resources sponsorship was broken to us in a meeting with the Chairperson of the NWFL, Aisha Falode, we the members of the Women Clubs Owners, started rejoicing and now that it has manifested, we are very happy and full of praises for the sponsors, we shall be grateful if the sponsorship continues for a number of years. It’s our prayer that , the businesses of Tulcan Energy Resources will go higherand higher. The Vice Chairman of the Women’s Football Club Owners Association, Mr. Emmanuel Osahon, expressed his happiness on the coming of Tulcan Energy Resources as the sponsors of the NWFL Premiership Super Six.

“I want to say a big thank you to Tulcan Energy Resources for trusting the Nigeria Women Football League, with their sponsorship of the Premiership Super Six. This has increased the standard of play at the Premiership league level, the result of the improved standard has been evident in all the six participating clubs in this year’s edition of the Super Six going on in Benin City.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...