Stakeholders at NATOP FCT session canvass new path to tour operations, partnerships

Tour operators under the umbrella of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja chapter, have canvassed new ways to conducting tour business across the country and calling for robust partnerships in a bid to grow the business in post COVID-19 era. In a recently roundtable meeting and cocktail held by the association at the Abuja Sheraton Hotel, with the theme; Creating values for tour operation in Nigeria, different speakers gave insight to some of the things that need to be done in order to recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the stakeholders at the meeting include: Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), and Cornerstone Insurance Plc In her welcome address, the Vice President of NATOP, FCT zone, Ms. Cecile Mambo Doumbe, noted that it has become pertinent for members of the association to device new ways of overcoming the challenges the industry is facing. “It is important for tourism stakeholders to brainstorm at this time oh how tourism can usher in values that can act as catalyst for economic growth despite obvious challenges that confront the industry in recent times,’’ said she.

She further noted that; ‘‘This discussion is important because value creation via tourism is at the heart of our existence as an industry. Tourism as a vehicle for creating value remains a priority for us in NATOP.” For the National President of the association, Mrs. Ime Udo, value creation will greatly improve tourism businesses in Nigeria, stressing that this would go a long way in harnessing economic growth in spite of the challenges confronting the industry. “We have realised that as tour operators, we have to come up with a law because we are not given the necessary attention.

We are sitting down with our business partners and everyone involved in this business to discuss on the way forward for the association,” said Udo. While in his goodwill message, the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Mr. Nkereuwem Onung, called on NATOP, “not to relent efforts at adapting their capacities and offerings which could include altering products to meet the new normal.”

He urged the tour operators to take advantage of the capital city to promote differentiated tour experience and attractions by forming partnerships across the travel ecosystem. At the end of the parley, a comprehension communiqué were issued by the association, where a number of issues and actions points were highlighted.

These among others include: A charge to NTDC to close the gaps in the promotion of Nigeria as a destination to the international community by encouraging the participation of Nigeria in world tourism activities; A call for NTDC to be the window through which international tourists interact and patronise tour operators in Nigeria by engaging directly with tour operators and giving the necessary support in the advancement of tourism business in Nigeria; A call for stronger and mutually benefitting partnership between NATOP and NIHOTOUR to enhance and build capacity of tour operators; Setting of standards to guide tour operation to achieve a unified front in the promotion of domestic tourism. Forging a robust relationship between NATOP and NANTA with the view to enhance distribution of tour packages as made available by tour operators; Engagement with the various embassies as links between their respective nations and Nigeria and a passionate plea to Nigerians to stop de-marketing the country and be intentional about putting Nigeria in the forefront of tourism conversations and build interest in exploring the potentials that abound. Facilitate a working synergy with airlines and hotel owners, to avail tour operators with standard tour operator rates; To work closely with NATOP to put in place operating standards in the operations of the tourism business via listing and accreditation of tour operators; and To work closely with insurance providers to avail the sector with tailor-made insurance coverage to boost the confidence of the sector.

