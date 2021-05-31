News

Stakeholders back Bill for establishment of Chartered Institute of Forensics, Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria

Different government stakeholders have expressed support for the proposed Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria, while lauding the important role the Institute would, eventually, play if the bill for an Act to establish it got passed into law at the National Assembly.
Speaking at the Public Hearing organised on the bill, at the National Assembly, Abuja, representatives of various public and private-sector organisations, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria ( ANAN), the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) as well as the Nigeria Deposit and Insurance Corporation (NDIC), expressed support for the bill seeking to establish the Institute to deal with various crimes, offences and all manner of professional and social misgivings requiring in-depth investigations to turn in trusted results.
The above-mentioned organisations also took time to address some of what they considered grey areas in the Sections of the proposed Act that, in their separate opinions, require changes.
According to a statement signed by Nkem Anyata-Keffi, the Special Adviser to Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, it was, however, a different scenario for the representative of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Dr. Osawate Oda, a First Deputy President of the Institute, who maintained that what the Bill on the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Examiners was seeking to achieve was already being practised by their own organisation and other Agencies of Government like the Police, the EFCC, the ICPC and other such professional bodies whose corporate mandates and roles, he believed, would be threatened if the bill in question was passed into law. His position, that ANAN was alongside ICAN, opposing the passage of the Forensic Institute Bill, was, however, refuted by the ANAN Registrar/CEO in the presentation that came after that of the ICAN representative.
Also speaking in support of the proposed Institute, its President and Chairman of Council, Iliyasu Gashinbaki, called for stakeholders’ support for the bill, which he said had gone past the First and Second Readings in the House of Representatives before getting to the crucial stage of Public Hearing. He told the audience that the multi-disciplinary outlook of the Institute was one that offered the nation an alternative to traveling to other sister African countries and elsewhere and spending scarce resources to source  solutions on forensic challenges in different fields.
Earlier in his remarks, the sponsor of the bill, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub, said the bill for which the Public Hearing was being held was one that “answers the clarion call on each of us to be a veritable gate- keeper and whistle-blower in order to preserve our nation beyond the greed, incompetence, slothfulness, negligence of duty and, of course, the usual mischief of some of our fellow Nigerians, whose failures, often resulting from mischief or poor approach to official duties and tasks, leave the nation at the mercy of their ineptitude or calculated wrong-doing.”

