Stakeholders back bill to legalise educational planning institute

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

Stakeholders in the education sector yesterday expressed their full support for a bill to give legal backing to the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), Ondo, Ondo State. The stakeholders, who spoke at a one-day public hearing organised by the Senate Committee on Education (Basic and Secondary), also rejected the proposed relocation of the Institute from Ondo State to Abuja. The institute was established in 1992 by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with UNESCO/ International Institute for Educational Planning (IIEP) as a Staff College for Planners and Managers in the Nigeria education sector and West Africa.

 

