Stakeholders bemoan neglect of airlines by govt

Banks ‘broke,’ unable to assist carriers

Aviation stakeholders have bemoaned the fate of Nigerian carriers, whom they said had not been as fortunate as their peers in other climes who have received bailouts from their governments.

To worsen the situation, banks in Nigeria are near-broke and cannot support the financial needs to the airlines for loans.

Among the stakeholders is aviation consultant, Dr. Daniel Young, who told New Telegraph that the airlines must, however, function and hope against hope that things would improve as they progress.

He urged and hoped that Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) would be accommodating at this point to allow them time to recuperate fully before engaging them with extreme measures.

These areas of comfort, he, however, noted did not include unremitted PSC collected by airlines on behalf of FAAN.

“The unions should understand that airports are for airplanes and if the airplanes don’t fly and passengers to come, the airports become ideal warehouses – fit only for rodents and lizards.

“Live and let live should be our mantra for now. Airlines must endeavour to pay up their back logs so that FAAN can survive through these trying times,” he noted.

On the precarious situation carriers face for a restart after almost five months of lockdown due to COVID-19, the expert hoped that the airport operators and the unions would take a second look at the situation and fashion out ways and means of reaching a balanced agreement with themselves and save the industry the shame of appearing disorganised and the passengers the pain of wasted time and resources.

His words: “There is always a compromise position in every deal and we must find one, in order to sustain the gains of the COVID-19 resumption we have so far achieved. I believe that the reason for the constant airline and airport operators’ conflicts we have witnessed in the last few weeks is FAAN’s over reliance on aeronautical revenue.

“There needs to be a dramatic shift from aeronautical revenue to non-aeronautical revenue and that should happen immediately to help FAAN remain afloat financially and allow the airlines some latitude to survive the stress and strain of COVID-19 disruption. The airports commercial landscape has changed and calls for new ways of thinking revenue.”

He noted that the pre-COVID-19 revenue model was no longer feasible because of the low turnout passenger and cargo volume, urging urgent need for process innovation to enhance revenue per enplaned passenger.

Young counseled FAAN to start thinking out of the box by seeing dollar or Naira signs on the heads of each passenger or even meters and greeters in the airport, stressing that the airport is the only business environment with high net worth captive audience.

According to him, “we must leverage all options to maximize airport revenue [outside aeronautical] options by engaging retail diversification, category optimization, footfall optimisations, specialty retail and in–face-disruptive advertising options.

“These new market opportunities forbid that FAAN should rely on 70-80 per cent aeronautical revenue [which is why the unions are always disrupting flight operation to raise money for salaries on monthly basis and who would blame them), if they must continue in business.”

He made recommendations on non-aeronautical revenue, urging the agency to deploy strategic levers, designed to look more towards passenger engagement for the purpose of increasing average passenger spend, airportainment options, restructuring of retail concession options, diversification of arrangement in traditional revenue options, sense-of- place retail branding, up- skilling of employee and employee engagement in revenue mobilisation.

Wole Shadare

Aviation stakeholders have bemoaned the fate of Nigerian carriers, whom they said had not been as fortunate as their peers in other climes who have received bailouts from their governments.

To worsen the situation, banks in Nigeria are near-broke and cannot support the financial needs to the airlines for loans.

Among the stakeholders is aviation consultant, Dr. Daniel Young, who told New Telegraph that the airlines must, however, function and hope against hope that things would improve as they progress.

He urged and hoped that Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) would be accommodating at this point to allow them time to recuperate fully before engaging them with extreme measures.

These areas of comfort, he, however, noted did not include unremitted PSC collected by airlines on behalf of FAAN.

“The unions should understand that airports are for airplanes and if the airplanes don’t fly and passengers to come, the airports become ideal warehouses – fit only for rodents and lizards.

“Live and let live should be our mantra for now. Airlines must endeavour to pay up their back logs so that FAAN can survive through these trying times,” he noted.

On the precarious situation carriers face for a restart after almost five months of lockdown due to COVID-19, the expert hoped that the airport operators and the unions would take a second look at the situation and fashion out ways and means of reaching a balanced agreement with themselves and save the industry the shame of appearing disorganised and the passengers the pain of wasted time and resources.

His words: “There is always a compromise position in every deal and we must find one, in order to sustain the gains of the COVID-19 resumption we have so far achieved. I believe that the reason for the constant airline and airport operators’ conflicts we have witnessed in the last few weeks is FAAN’s over reliance on aeronautical revenue.

“There needs to be a dramatic shift from aeronautical revenue to non-aeronautical revenue and that should happen immediately to help FAAN remain afloat financially and allow the airlines some latitude to survive the stress and strain of COVID-19 disruption. The airports commercial landscape has changed and calls for new ways of thinking revenue.”

He noted that the pre-COVID-19 revenue model was no longer feasible because of the low

He called also for urgent need for the creation of a mutually beneficial airport ecosystem against the current adversarial relationships being fostered by the current union –clampdowns.

“FAAN can no longer use dwindling passenger volume as an excuse in the face of many veritable revenue options. Clampdowns on airlines seem like a good option but it is also killing our industry by installments. Lets weigh our options well,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...