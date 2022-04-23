Stakeholders blame moral decadence on poor parenting

Stakeholders in the education sector have said that poor parenting was the major reason for the moral decadence currently threatening to destroy the youths in the country. The stakeholders, who spoke during a virtual discussion on RayPower FM on the topic ‘Growing Moral Decadence in Classrooms and the Blame Game,’ expressed worry over the relegation of parenting to househelps and teachers by some Nigerian parents. Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Olusegun Ajiboye, insisted that parents have failed in providing their children with the support and guidance needed for their proper growth and development.

While advising parents to do better in raising morally-sound children, he however frowned at the idea of parents shipping their children to schools and hoping that the teacher would perform some miracles. He said: “There is no school equal to a decent home, and no teacher equal to a factual parent.” Prof. Ajiboye urged parents to stand up to the responsibility of taking care of their children and maintained his strong belief in the efficacy of corporal punishment in putting children straight.

“I am a believer of the fact that if you spare the rod, you spoil the child. Children should be disciplined. Corporal punishment is allowed in schools. The law recognizes it,” he said. Prof. Mopeola Omoegun, a fellow of the Counselling Association of Nigeria, however disagreed with Ajiboye on the issue of corporal punishment, adding that it has negative impact on the children.

