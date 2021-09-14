Stakeholders brainstorm on halting gender-based violence

The menace of genderbased violence came to the front burner last week at a two-day summit held in Abuja. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a human rights violation prevalent in many homes and communities across the world. It includes physical, sexual, mental or economic harm inflicted on a person because of socially ascribed power imbalances between males and females.

Often times, it is assumed to be a problem of husbands beating their wives but it is more than that because gender -based violence against children also occurs when violence is inflicted on a child due to stereotypes and roles attributed to or expected of them according to their sex or gender identity.

In Nigeria, the incidence of Gender Based Violence (GBV) is growing astronomical with the activities of the insurgency in the North East. From forced and early marriages to the physical, mental or sexual assault on women caught up in the conflict zone.

The United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) estimates that about three out of every 10 women have experienced physical violence by age 15 in Nigeria.

At a two-day summit held recently in Abuja, stakeholders, including the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development, deliberated on the challenges of gender based violence on the society.

The summit was expected to chart a course of action through resolutions, and compact commitment by all leaders in a bid to curb the menace. Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, who declared the event open, described Gender Based Violence (GBV) as worse than the COVID 19 pandemic.

Tallen expressed optimism that GBV will be drastically reduced going by the high-level engagement with traditional and religious leaders. She chronicled the steps already taken by the Federal Government to curb GBV in the country.

These include the declaration of state of emergency on GBV by the 36 States’ Governors, the Federal Executive Council (FEC)’s approval of Child Right Act, the domestication of the Act in 26 States and the launch of Sex Offenders Register.

Tallen commended the government for openly supporting the struggle against GBV describing the theme of the Summit which is “Moving from Awareness to Action”, as apt. She admonished the traditional and religious leaders to ensure that the Child Right Act is domesticated in the 10 remaining States, particularly in the Northern region of the country.

Tallen expressed appreciation to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar and the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development, the Development partners such as UNFPA, United Nations European Union and others for taking the initiative to get the traditional and religious leaders of the North on board the fight against gender based violence.

The minister openly declared her intention to rally support to honour the Sultan with the prestigious “He- ForShe” award for his efforts and that of the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development at ending GBV.

The Sultan of Sokoto who was Chairman of the Summit, charged traditional rulers and religious leaders of the North to among other things, set the rules to ensure that the girl-child is safe and secured in their communities; strengthen alliances and networks; identify champions among themselves to encourage and influence people in their communities.

Describing the summit as the 2nd high-level Summit since the inception of the Foundation in 2014, the Sultan remarked that as leaders, the strategic role of traditional rulers as custodians of customs and values places a demand on them to agree on innovative roles to be employed to end all forms of harmful practices associated with GBV.

He commended the role played by traditional and religious leaders at ending polio in Nigeria while lamenting the GBV has continued to pose a challenge in spite of government’s efforts to curb it.

The Sultan said violence against the male-child too should be looked into and advised government at all levels to adopt the Violence Against Persons Act (VAPPA) and the Child Rights Act. He also advised the governments to establish and fund at least one genderbased violence resettlement centre in each of the geo-political zones.

Deputy Secretary General, United Nations, Amina Muhammed stated that one in three women experience gender-based violence in their lifetime. She explained that gender-based violence include early marriage, forced marriage, female genital mutilation (FGM) and other forms of violence which she said, “was heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Muhammed assured the participants of the continued support of the UN and called on all traditional and religious leaders to condemn practices that do not give equal rights to women. She encouraged them to lend their voice to the fight against GBV in their spheres of influence.

UNFPA Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ulla Elisbeth Muella in her goodwill message stated that half of women in northern Nigeria married at age 16 through forced or early marriage and 60 per cent of deliveries are done at home. She identified lack of access to contraceptives and said: “These are all factors pointing to GBV.”

Muella expressed delight that culture and religion were powerful influences and charged religious and traditional leaders to utilise their position to achieve zero harmful practices leading to GBV.

She further stressed the need to include women and girls in decisions that pertain to their bodies and the need to educate the girl-child, affirming that UNFPA is committed to strengthening partnership at eliminating GBV.

The UNFPA works in targeted areas to improve the gender-based violence policy environment at national and state levels. The Fund works with a variety of partners to provide survivors with medical, reproductive health services and/or psychosocial care as part of our commitment to rehabilitate women and girls who have been abused and to help them overcome their ordeal.

Chairperson, Northern Governors Wives Forum, Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, appealed to religious leaders and traditional rulers to balance their message to their subjects. She said: “When asking that women should be modest in their dressing, the men should be enjoined to lower their gaze” towards the female folks.

She advocated that women who suffered violence should be supported to get justice so as to deter perpetrators of GBV in the society. She disclosed that the Northern Governors’ Wives Forum had championed the setting up of shelters for GBV in States.

Meanwhile, First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has called on well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of victims of insurgency and banditry particularly in the education of children from the states affected by security challenges.

She made the call during an inspection tour of a school built by the Aisha Buhari Foundation (ABF) in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The school, which has been completed and named Future Assured College, has attracted the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the ABF and the Victims Support Fund (VSF).B Board Secretary of the Aisha Buhari Foundation, Mrs. Halima Buhari- Sheriff, said the school would provide an opportunity for the children of the less privileged to get quality education and grow into future leaders.

Sheriff said: “Education is the best foundation for a developed society and it’s at the core of what we do at ABF. I am here to inspect the school, which the First Lady has built to completion and which has attracted the attention of Victim Support Fund (VSF), a reputable Foundation with which we are partnering to run the school. We are signing an MoU to this effect this afternoon.

“The First Lady has urged for more collaborative effort to ensure that more children especially those displaced by insurgency, banditry or any other form of economic disadvantage are provided with qualitative basic education to prepare them for productive life that will add value to the Nigerian society.”

The Future Assured College comprises both Primary and Secondary Schools and will be tuition-free with the mission of improving enrollment of children affected and displaced by the insurgency in the Northeastern state of Borno.

Executive Director of the Victims Support Fund, Prof. Nana Tanko, who represented the Chairman, General T. Y. Danjuma at the ceremony, expressed happiness with the well-equipped school and pledged their support towards the management of the school

