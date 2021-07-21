Stakeholders brainstorm on how to fix economy, insecurity, others

The need to create an enabling environment for business to thrive, access capital, constant power supply, good transport network, good access to markets and other innovations have been identified among lasting solutions that can help transform Nigeria economically. This submission was made by panelists at the Kano and Enugu edition of Oya Media’s ‘How To Fix Nigeria’ Symposium Series held this month.

The symposium, a hybrid of virtual and physical event series, is funded by the MacArthur Foundation with conversations revolving around the singular theme of Uniting for Action. Discussants who took part at the Kano Edition include the Director of Solid Minerals, Ministry of Commerce, Kano State, Mallam Muhammad Bala; Managing Director, Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc) Kano Branch, Mr Sabo Yakassai; a lecturer from Hussaini Ahmed Federal Polytechnic Kazaure, Tijani Abdullah while the session was moderated by Isyaku Ahmed.

Speaking on the role of NIRSAL in enabling agricultural start-ups, Yakassai said NISRAL’s primary role is to give credit to agricultural start-ups by strategically addressing key failures in agribusiness supply chains.According to him, rather than consume all agricultural produce locally, it is beneficial to determine the value of these produces through export promotion and import substitution which will in turn act to halt the steady devaluation of the Naira. On his part, social entrepreneur, Salisu Abdullah, said though the Nigeria’s business environment was quite challenging, it was important for youths to brace up to confront them if they are keen in achieving success. Also speaking, Bala said time had come for Nigerians and the youths in particular to begin to appreciate and patronise made-in-Nigeria products. He said: “Nigerians view made in Nigeria products with disdain and don’t patronise them but rather prefer imported products. In this way, they devalue homegrown products but value imported ones, giving the reason for foreigners to do the same.”

He urged commerce centred organizations such as the Nigerian Chamber of Commerce to be proactive by organizing exhibitions and shows to display and market Nigerian made products to the world. A lecturer, Hussaini Ahmed Federal Polytechnic Kazaure, Tijani Abdullah says though entrepreneurship is faced with challenges in this country, female entrepreneurs are faced with many more challenges. “Certain misconceptions are surrounding the female business owner, the first of which is that she has access to deep pockets and she may be termed amoral, many of these misconceptions stem from men who are challenged and intimidated by her success. However, let us not forget the restrictions marriage and childbearing imposes on her by nature of her gender,” Abdullah said.

Like this: Like Loading...