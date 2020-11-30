Stakeholders brainstorm on Nigerian capital market post-COVID-19

As part of its efforts to strengthen and make Nigerian capital market viable, Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) will gather experts, regulators and stakeholders to discuss the nation’s capital market post- COVID-19 during its 2020 annual workshop slated for December 5.

The yearly workshop has been a meeting point for major economic stakeholders to articulate and proffer solutions to daunting challenges that serve as albatross to capital market development and growth.

It has also enabled the association, as a major player in the domestic economy in guiding stakeholders in making informed decision on the capital market.

This year, experts, regulators and other stakeholders will gather at Dover Hotel, Ikeja, to discuss on the theme: “COVID-19: Impact and opportunities for the Nigerian capital market.”

The year 2020 has been dominated by the coronavirus disease and the negative impact of the pandemic on businesses.

The Guest Speaker is Uche Uwaleke, a Financial Economist and Professor of Capital Market at the Nasarawa State University Keffi, where he was at various times the Head of Banking and Finance department as well as the Director of Quality Assurance.

Uwaleke is a former Commissioner for Finance in Imo State and a member of Nigeria’s Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) Postmortem Group.

He is the currently the President of the Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria and the Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria Abuja Branch.

The workshop will also feature a panel of specialists from regulatory organisations and operators in the capital market, who will discuss and bring more perspectives to the guest speaker’s presentation.

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr. Lamido Yuguda, will be the special guest of honour, while the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Mr Oscar Onyema and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FMDQ Group, Mr Bola Onadele, will be guests of honour.

Also, expected are the President of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, and the President/Chairman of Council of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars ( ICMR), Mr Seyi Owoturo, among others.

CAMCAN said in a statement that the capital market is an important part of the financial system that provides the mobilisation of long-term funds from the private sector and the public sector.

