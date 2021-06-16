Stakeholders brainstorm to address herder-farmers’ crisis

The Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to protect lives and property of the citizens of the state and beyond. He stated this while declaring open a two-day multi-stakeholder regional peace-building dialogue held yesterday in Lafia, the state capital. The governor said his search for peace in the region prompted him to held a peace and security meetings with governors of Benue and Plateau states to find ways and means of addressing the lingering herder-farmers crises and communal clashes being experienced in the region and hosting the Jukun-Tiv crises of Taraba State in Lafia to mediate into the crises, among others. Governor Sule, who blamed the various violent conflicts in the region on distrust and injustice, also stressed the need for stakeholders to work together towards promoting peace and peaceful coexistence in the region in the interest of peace and development.
