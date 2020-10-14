News

Stakeholders call for anti-graft war targeting women

Governments at all levels and the various anticorruption institutions have been urged to step up efforts to fight corruption that specifically target women. The call was part of the resolution at the end Agenda, (HEDA Resource Centre) with the support of the United Nations Development Program, (UNDP), MacArthur Foundation, Open Society Initiative for West Africa, (OSIWA).

The participants, drawn from across the country, said given the location of women in the socioeconomic spectrum, they were someof themosthitbytheconsequencesof corruption. The conference listed sextortion(demanding for sex before public service) associated with many institutions in the country as one in a series of corruption practices of which women are direct victims. “In Nigeria, corruption remains a scourge.

There have been renewed efforts to deal with the problem of corruption which is a common phenomenon in all aspects of human life in Nigeria. Corruption destroys the fabric of the society, diminishes the quality of governance, erodes the foundation of democracy and the rule of law, and eliminates the potential of institutions” the participants stated. The communiqué called on the Federal, state, local governments and other arms of government to prepare budgets that are inclusive of women and other vulnerable people.

“To save women from the brazen impact of corruption, there should be institutionalized framework to empower greater women economic and social empowerment. This should be sustained through an independent institution or department to handle corruption relating to the exploitation of women,” the delegates stated. The summit called for a gender-driven education focusing on women to increase their participation in the economic and political processes.

