News

Stakeholders call for inclusion of sex education in school curriculum

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Journalists in Niger State have been called upon to impress it on the state government to include sex education in secondary school curriculum. Making the call during the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA) Family Planning (FP) Monitoring and Evaluation Officer during the Training of Trainers (TOT) workshop organised by Pathfinder International in Minna, Ahmed Hamidu, said it would be very helpfulif the topic isintroduced in schools and parents also discuss it at home.

Hamidu, who was also the resource person during the training, said it was necessary to carry adolescents along in the Family Planning/ Child’s Spacing (FP) campaigninthestatebecause most of them are exposed to sexual materials that can be accessed on the Internet and through other sources. He said the importance of introducing the topic is not to expose them to promiscuity, but to prepare them take proper decisions as they grow up so that they can become responsible family members in future, adding that the fact remains because most of them are already experiencing sex due to the relationships they are involved in. According to him, if the topic is introduced in schools and parents also discuss it at home, it would help a lot of them in taking decisive steps to avoid sexual relationships until they get married.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps pass state police bill

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading the bills seeking to create state police and other state security services. This bill seeks to excise Item 45 (Police and other government security services) from the Exclusive Legislative List and place same on the Concurrent Legislative List to give allowance for different state governments to […]
News

By-election: Clark endorses Dickson for Bayelsa West

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

I jaw National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has endorsed the immediate West Senatorial District. past Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Seriake Dickson, for the vacant Bayelsa     The Media Advisor to the former governor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, also quoted the foremost Ijaw National Leader as having called on Ijaw leaders across the country to […]
News

Delta approves N434m for 2020/2021 bursary, others

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Delta State Government has approved the release of N434 million for the payment of the 2020/2021 Students’ Special Assistance Scheme for students of the state’s origin in tertiary institutions across the country. Also, the state approved the establishment of a technical college at Kiagbodo in Burutu Local Government Area, where the First Republican Minister […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica