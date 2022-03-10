Stakeholders call for inclusion of sex education in school curriculum

Journalists in Niger State have been called upon to impress it on the state government to include sex education in secondary school curriculum. Making the call during the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA) Family Planning (FP) Monitoring and Evaluation Officer during the Training of Trainers (TOT) workshop organised by Pathfinder International in Minna, Ahmed Hamidu, said it would be very helpfulif the topic isintroduced in schools and parents also discuss it at home.

Hamidu, who was also the resource person during the training, said it was necessary to carry adolescents along in the Family Planning/ Child’s Spacing (FP) campaigninthestatebecause most of them are exposed to sexual materials that can be accessed on the Internet and through other sources. He said the importance of introducing the topic is not to expose them to promiscuity, but to prepare them take proper decisions as they grow up so that they can become responsible family members in future, adding that the fact remains because most of them are already experiencing sex due to the relationships they are involved in. According to him, if the topic is introduced in schools and parents also discuss it at home, it would help a lot of them in taking decisive steps to avoid sexual relationships until they get married.

