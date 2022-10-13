Stakeholders call for more investments in fashion industry

Stakeholders in the fashion industry have called on the government and the private sector to invest more in the fashion industry and diversify the economy from oil to other industries. They made the call on Wednesday at the second edition of a fashion event, tagged: ‘Simply native fashion show,’ held in the Ota area of Ogun State. Speaking on the potential of the fashion industry, the convener of the event, Yomi Oke Asiwaju, described the industry as one of the largest employers of labour in the country.

