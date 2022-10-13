News

Stakeholders call for more investments in fashion industry

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Stakeholders in the fashion industry have called on the government and the private sector to invest more in the fashion industry and diversify the economy from oil to other industries. They made the call on Wednesday at the second edition of a fashion event, tagged: ‘Simply native fashion show,’ held in the Ota area of Ogun State. Speaking on the potential of the fashion industry, the convener of the event, Yomi Oke Asiwaju, described the industry as one of the largest employers of labour in the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Amid defection rumours, Obi visits Wike

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The candidate of Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential election Peter Obi, yesterday held a closed-door with Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt. It was learnt that the meeting lasted for a few hours at the governor’s private residence where Wike was reportedly spotted in white, while Obi wore a blue senator […]
News

Adewole Lipede produces series of events in Hollywood.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Prince Adewole A. Lipede, a brand strategist, commercial and tv producer and philanthropist has indicated plans to produce a series of events. This one with fellow producer of the Nollywood in Hollywood Ose Oyemedan & the University of Southern California. The event a 3 day long affair from October 2nd- 4th 2020 will have one […]
News

Northern, Middle belt Youths petition US, UK over insecurity in Northern Nigeria

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Disturbed over the rising insecurity in Northern Nigeria, youths drawn from the middle belt and the north under the auspices International Religious Freedom (IRF) Roundtable Nigeria, otherwise known as “Generation NEXT,” have petitioned the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) Embassies in Nigeria, as they seek an end to the destruction of lives and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica