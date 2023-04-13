Stakeholders call for proper regulation of fintech ecosystem

Stakeholders in the financial technology (Fintech) ecosystem have tipped the government on proper regulation of the industry.

They said there should be centralised regulation by the government for the industry to do away with various policies from individual organisations and platforms.

They were reacting to the new policy made by Google regarding accessing customer’s photo and contact. Google had come up with a new policy banning lending apps from accessing user’s photos and contacts which is to be effective from May 31, this year. Reacting, a fintech expert, Emmanuel Agbalaya, said the policy would affect the loan apps and limit their ability to trace their customers.

According to him, the policy will be to the detriment of the cashless policy and financial inclusion being driven by the fintechs.

He said: “If this policy is allowed to operate, it will greatly affect the operation of these loan apps because they are within the fintech ecosystem.

How do they trace their customers if they cannot access their photos and contacts?

We know the attitude of many Nigerians, once they get the loan and know that you cannot trace them, they will run away and will never pay back the loan. “Though I’m not supporting the way many loan apps embarrass their customers with their photos on social media and even go to the extent of embarrassing any other contacts associated with the defaulting customers, yet, they need their contacts to be able to trace them. “I will urge the government to intervene and regulate the system properly. Google itself should also be under the government’s regulation.”

Also speaking, the co-founder of Carbon, one of the licensed digital lenders, Ngozi Dozie, said denying loan apps access to their customers’ contacts and photos would affect the business negatively. He noted that the policy would favour banks at the expense of fintechs that are driving financial inclusion. He, however, admitted that some of the loan apps had been abusing access to their customers’ data.

Reacting to the policy on his blog published on Tuesday, Dozie explained that even though the policy was well intended, it could stifle innovation and impede the efforts of fintech at driving financial inclusion. According to him, the policy puts fintech start-ups at a disadvantage to the benefit of the ‘Big Banks.’

He said there was no difference between the lending apps and all other banking apps. He said: “Why the different treatments? The distinction be- tween lending apps and digital banking apps is disingenuous; a bank, which Carbon is, by de- fault lends.

Therefore, all banking apps are by default lending apps, broadly speaking. “There is a grave danger that what started as a positive action will stifle innovation and hurt the smaller companies that are doing God’s work in financial inclusion. What’s worse is that there is already an uneven playing field between the fintech Da- vids and the Big Bank Goliaths.” However, he admitted that some loan apps had been abusing access to their customers’ contacts and photos, which necessitated the policy from Google. According to him, before now, Google has been responding to the abuse by progressively restricting access to personal data on the phone – along with Apple.

“Certainly in some emerging markets including Nigeria, I suspect the abuse of this data by many lending apps acted as a main driver. It works like this: “Customer downloads lending app to borrow money; a precondition for the loan is providing access to their contacts and photos.

If the customer defaults on a loan then to shame the customer to repay, the lender sends some or all the contacts of the borrower message.