Stakeholders call for youth involvement, standardisation in tourism

Stakeholders across various sectors of the economy have called for the active involvement of youths and the implementation of standards in tourism so as to ensure that travel business in Nigeria has a future and meet international best practice otherwise the sector will not attract the needed patronage and investment inflow.

This charged were given by the stakeholders at the recently concluded Youth Tourism Conference by Awori Tourism, the third in the series through webinar gathering. According to the Chief Executive Officer of Awori Tourism, Prince Femi Fadina, Tourism is a major source of revenue in most countries of the world, noting that there is no reason while Nigeria should not be in that category given her huge tourism potential.

For the former Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) and Chairman, National Mirror Committee (NMC) on Tourism and Related Services, Mrs. Chika Balogun, who commended the organisers of the event, standardization in operation is very crucial: ‘‘As it is the activities of establishing with regards to actual or potentials problem, provision for common and repeated use aimed at the achievement of optimum degree of order in a given context.’’

This is even as she noted that the major reason for developing standards was to ‘‘imbibe acceptable best practice and quality in service delivery. Training, she said is a core component of standardisation, therefore, called on all stakeholders to partner with NMC in bringing to bear their expertise in their various fields to develop the much needed standard while adding that standardisation should be enforced nationally. Also speaking, the Ogun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Oluwatoyin Emmanuel Taiwo, said there is an urgent need for organised youth tourism in order to sustain the development of the sector.

While tasking youths to look inward to leverage on the employment opportunities available in the sector and also emphasising on innovation and inventions to develop the sector The Senior Special Assistant to the Ekiti State governor, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, also highlighted on the import of standisation while calling for a national body to be saddled with the regulation of standards in the sector.

While in their separate goodwill messages, the former DG of NIHOTOUR and Chairman of Allstates Travel, Alhaji Munzali Dantata and the CEO of West Africa Tourism Organisation (WATO), Miss Ola Wright, commended the organisers of the event, saying it is part of efforts aimed at improving the tourism sector, noting that it was imperative Nigeria join the rest of the world at instituting best practices in order to deliver on its potentials as a viable source of revenue.

