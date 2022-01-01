Education

Stakeholders canvass adoption of Adire as school uniforms in S’West

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Stakeholders in the tourism and culture sector have urged governors in the South West region to adopt locally produced fabric, ‘Adire’ as part of school uniforms for students in public schools.

The move, according to them would help salvage the Yoruba culture from going into extinction.

The stakeholders made the call Saturday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during the an event, organised by a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Gbagede Ewaede Foundation to train youths on production and marketing of popular Adire.

It would be recalled that Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun had last year announced that Adire would be included a part of the uniform of public school students during the launch of a digital marketing platform, tagged ‘Adire Ogun’.

But speaking at a training event, the convener of Gbagede Ewaede Foundation, Adejoke Somoye stressed the need for other South West States to emulate Ogun State.

Somoye described the proposed adoption as an initiative that would further give a unique status to the cultural value of the Yorubas, explaining that it was high time the all stakeholders worked assiduously to inculcate the wearing of the local fabrics in public school system.

She stressed that such was capable of further improving the GDP of the states as it would result into the diversification from a mono-economic system, noting that Yoruba special arts provided another unexplored opportunities of economic diversification.

Commending the Ogun State Government for earlier proposing the idea, Somoye tasked the present administration to set machineries in motion towards commencing the implementation in earnest, adding that the State was being regarded as the gateway of innovative ideas in the comity of states.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

‘Ondo to hand over college to Catholic Church’

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo AKURE

At last, Ondo State Government has indicated its intention to hand over one of the foremost secondary schools in the state, Aquinas College, Akure to its mission owner, the Catholic Church in fulfillment of the policy to return some schools to missionaries, who were their original owners.   The National President of Aquinas College, Akure […]
Education

U.S. to prioritise student visa applications appointments

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The U.S. Mission has expressed readiness to prioritise student visa applicants and ensure that Nigerian students resuming for this Fall are given accelerated visa interview appointments well in advance of the commencement date of their programmes. U.S. Mission Country Consular Coordinator, Susan Tuller, who disclosed this, said that the United State Embassy in Abuja and […]
Education

China passes law to cut homework pressure on students

Posted on Author Reporter

  China has passed an education law that seeks to cut the “twin pressures” of homework and off-site tutoring in core subjects, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday. Beijing has exercised a more assertive paternal hand this year, from tacking the addiction of youngsters to online games, deemed a form of “spiritual opium”, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica