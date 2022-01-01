Stakeholders canvass adoption of Adire as school uniforms in S’West

Stakeholders in the tourism and culture sector have urged governors in the South West region to adopt locally produced fabric, ‘Adire’ as part of school uniforms for students in public schools.

The move, according to them would help salvage the Yoruba culture from going into extinction.

The stakeholders made the call Saturday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during the an event, organised by a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Gbagede Ewaede Foundation to train youths on production and marketing of popular Adire.

It would be recalled that Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun had last year announced that Adire would be included a part of the uniform of public school students during the launch of a digital marketing platform, tagged ‘Adire Ogun’.

But speaking at a training event, the convener of Gbagede Ewaede Foundation, Adejoke Somoye stressed the need for other South West States to emulate Ogun State.

Somoye described the proposed adoption as an initiative that would further give a unique status to the cultural value of the Yorubas, explaining that it was high time the all stakeholders worked assiduously to inculcate the wearing of the local fabrics in public school system.

She stressed that such was capable of further improving the GDP of the states as it would result into the diversification from a mono-economic system, noting that Yoruba special arts provided another unexplored opportunities of economic diversification.

Commending the Ogun State Government for earlier proposing the idea, Somoye tasked the present administration to set machineries in motion towards commencing the implementation in earnest, adding that the State was being regarded as the gateway of innovative ideas in the comity of states.

