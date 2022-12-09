Stakeholders canvass support for NDIC Act amendment bill

Public and private sector stakeholders across the financial services industry have canvassed support for the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) Act 2006 Amendment Bill currently before the National Assembly with a view to strengthening the capacity of the Corporation to contribute more effectively and efficiently to the stability of the financial system.

At a public hearing organised by the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, the stakeholders were unanimous in their submission that the current NDIC Act 2006 was due for amendment in view of the tremendous economic and technological changes that had taken place in the financial landscape since the enactment of the NDIC Act in 1988 and the last repeal and re-enactment in 2006.

In his presentation at the hearing, NDIC’s Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Bello Hassan, said the repeal and re-enactment of the NDIC Act of 2006 was not only timely but necessary if the deposit insurance system in Nigeria was to be placed at par with those of other jurisdictions in compliance with best practice. He commended the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Sen. Uba Sani, for taking time to study the legal framework for deposit insurance in Nigeria, identified the gaps in the framework and decided on the need for the repeal and re-enactment of the extant legislation. He also expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Senate and the entire senators for working tirelessly to bring the Bill to the legislative stage of public hearing.

