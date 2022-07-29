nngx
Stakeholders charged to prioritise ESG regulation to boost business

Tinuade Awe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Exchange Regulation (NGX RegCo), has urged public and private stakeholders to urgently prioritise the implementation of key national and global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) related regulations.

This call to action was made at the 16th Annual International Business Law Conference themed “Recent Developments in the Business Law Environment,” hosted by the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja. Speaking during a panel discussion focused on “ESG and the Nigerian Business Environment,” Ms. Awe noted that prioritising the implementation of key national and global ESG-related regulations would improve Nigeria’s ESG performance and reputation on the global stage and guarantee its contribution to the global development agenda such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement. “The rapidly evolving global ESG landscape requires a deliberate partnership between all Nigerian public and private sector stakeholders who must embrace their responsibility to help create a sustainable future by being transparent in their approach to addressing ESG-related risks and opportunities, and their contribution towards sustainable development,” she added.

Awe charged the Nigerian government to adopt initiatives that accelerate progress towards mandatory reporting on key ESG-related issues as well as climate-related reporting. In her words: “These initiatives would ensure private and public sector companies become cognizant of global trends on climate-related reporting in line with leading guidance frameworks such as the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations as well as the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).”

 

