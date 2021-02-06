Stakeholders chart pathway to successful tourism in 2021

Background

With 2020 ending on a sad and disappoint note for tourism due to the impact of COVID – 19 on travels and the neglect and abandonment of the sector by the Nigerian government, 2021 may just be an endangered and precious year not just only for Nigerian tourism but for the operators and the entire segments of the society, whose existence depend solely on the sector. There are ominous signs that tourism this year would as in previous years suffer and underperform not because Nigeria lacks the potential of being a leading destination globally rather the government has refused to see its potential and apply the political will to force its development and promotion through a deliberate policy and action that will place tourism on the front burner.

To undone this unfortunate fate, the two front men of Nigerian tourism that should wake up to their responsibilities and rally the nation towards a tourism driven economy and politics are the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Folarin – Coker.

History beckons and this is the time for the two front men to write their names in gold. If happenings in the last five years are anything to judge by, especially those of last year, the two front men appeared to have slept on the job. This is a wakeup call that they need to challenge themselves and attend responsibly as well as devotedly to the charge that their offices and the people place on them.

Mohammed in the history of Nigerian tourism is the longest serving minister for tourism as he has done five years in office and now into his sixth year. High Chief Edem Duke, who was minister during the era of President Jonathan Goodluck, was before now the only one who has had the honour of serving for four years.

Sadly, those five years as disclosed by many observers and watchers of development in the tourism sector, have been largely wasted years because tourism is still in a ‘waste land’ with nothing to point to as concrete achievements and dividends to the nation and the operators. Mohammed has acted more as minister of information rather than that of tourism and culture.

He should this time, retrospect and challenge himself to be more circumspect in his handling of information and give quality attention to tourism and culture. If anything, his abysmal performance, according to many observers, point to the fact that it was a bad idea for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to had in 2015 scrapped the then Ministry of Tourism and Culture created in 1999 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and merged tourism and culture with the Ministry of Information, which is now known as Ministry of Information and Culture, making tourism a mere appendage under the ministry. Observers point to the fact that the minister has so far succeeded in treating his audience and tourism watchers to the spectacle of a macabre dance of colours, rhetoric, jingoism, and politics to no end as well as junketing round the world attending tourism and culture related events. While for the DG of NTDC, observers say that he has for whatever reason allowed himself to be held captive in his own ‘cocoon,’ hardly venturing out and adding no substance to tourism and his agency. As he looks to his first tenure coming to an end in a couple of weeks and possible renewal for another four years, he has no excuse for the abysmal failure of NTDC and tourism under his watch in the last four years.

Many observers believe that all that tourism needs to succeed are already within Coker’s and Mohammed’s reach. What has been lacking is the resourcefulness, initiative, creativity, partnership, understanding and political will by two front men to engage the tourism gear in a more meaningful and productive manner. It is in order to move from the dark past of tourism that some stakeholders have suggested ways and means that both the private and public sectors need to engage tourism gear this year so as to begin to hope for a brighter tomorrow for tourism and the country.

Kabir: Govt, private operators need to re-engineer

Nigeria does not have a vibrant policy on tourism neither do we have a workable master plan to drive our tourism. Though much has been said on master plan to a point of boredom, I still believe we need to have a well articulated tourism master plan with inputs from the private sector. I would like the security situation in the country to be better handled with more vigour. Banditry and kidnappings are serious threats to meaningful development of tourism. The infrastructural decay should be addressed and accessibility to tourist sites must be improved. The population of Nigeria has made it very attractive to promote domestic tourism. We must develop cheap and secure tourism lodges and encourage our hotels to have a particular period of off season to discount rooms in order to make it affordable to many. The way we market our tourism products needs to be improved. There is the need to carry out aggressive marketing policies to improve patronage from tourists round the world. We can start by encouraging all airlines flying Nigeria air space to show our cuisines, our films, cultural festivals and tourist sites. Government should have a better understanding of the workings of the private sector in tourism. NTDC, the apex body, should have a better private sector representation. Look at the composition of the board, all filled up with government agencies, relegating the private sector. The private sector should be overwhelmingly represented to have a meaningful effect. The private sector needs to reengineer itself for it to be taken seriously by the government. What is happening today is certainly not what it should be. COVID-19 presents a unique opportunity for us to start anew. The negative perception of tourism should be removed by strong advocacy especially from the government, NTDC in particular. People often see tourism from the leisure aspect not knowing that tourism is big business that can serve as a panacea to our socioeconomic woes. *Malan Kabir, is former president of Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) and now board member

Sumonu: Let’s focus on domestic tourism as low hanging fruit

We expect the federal Ministry of Information and Culture to start the promotion of domestic tourism as the low hanging fruit; Promote the country to international tourist as the world will gradually be opening up to international tourists; Create enabling environment for the industry players to compete favourably with competitors in other fields of play; Harmonise all tax payment to save industry players from the claws of multiple taxations at all levels of government, hence promoting ease of doing business index; Develop pool of funds to ease sourcing of funds to assist the financial needs of the players – probably through a single digit interest loan facility; Government should engage the industry players and be more active in all their activities to engineer growth and a more robust relationship of all strata of government directly responsible for the growth and development of tourism in the Nigeria; Immediate promotion of Nigeria as a tourist destination to the outside world using all medium of marketing tools; NTDC to be more responsive to her statutory responsibilities and actively engage with stakeholders. *Dauud Gbenga Sumonu, coordination, Lagos State chapter, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, and managing consultant, Complete Hospitality Service Limited

Uko: It’s time for that shot in the arm

Now that we have kick – started domestic tourism in Nigeria, this is the time for strategic engagement to scale the momentum that has been created. This is the time to launch out into the deep as it was. The private sector has responded well so far. They proved the resilience of tourism. This is the time for that shot in the arm. It is needed right now. *Ikechi Uko, organiser of Akwaaba African Travel Market and project director, Naija7 Wonders

Shopitan: Govt should initiate policies to attract investors

Since government is not doing as much as expected of them, I am of the opinion that practitioners should come together to start the discussion on what we need to do to get the industry going again. I also believe that it is an opportunity for us to focus on our local tourism and find a way to make it viable. There are so many things we can do in this country when it comes to local tourism and our population is a big advantage. So we need to take the initiatives now as I believe we need to look inwards at this moment and the initiative needs to be spare-headed by the government in terms of policies that will encourage investment in the tourism sector and build partnership with stakeholders on the development of the sector, initiate programmes to educate locals on the benefit of tourism to them and their communities. *Tosin Shopitan, general manager, Vecta Travels Limited

Olumoko: Minister should focus less on information, more on tourism and culture

There is hope for quality and robust service delivery, especially in the states. Policy decisions and implementation should receive first class attention in cultural matters at the federal level as more attention was concentrated on the information arm of the ministry. I trust that NTDC with seasoned professionals dedicated to the course of promoting and marketing tourism will equally brace up to the challenges of their constraints by evolving distinctive strategies towards their policies implementation. May I also advocate that the members of the boards of tourism parastatals should devote more time and enough interest in the policies the director generals are implementing. They should restrategise to ensure that 2021 records the lost glory of the previous year. Tourism associations like the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) should be closer to the parastatals to give requisite support where necessary to guarantee the place of tourism and culture in Nigeria as a money spinner and next to oil and gas in revenue generation.

*Otunba Ayo Olumoko, CEO/MD, I n f o g e m Limited and vice president, South West region, FTAN

