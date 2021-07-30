Stakeholders clamour for CBN’s NIRSAL, NAIC policies

With the adverse impacts of COVID-19 and worsening security challenges in Nigeria’s agric sector, Nigerian farmers have been advised to key into the insurance guarantee and subsidy regimes in agroindustrial value chains introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) via the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk

Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc) and the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) to safeguard risks exposures of their farming businesses post- COVID-19. Women Leader, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) and Director-General/ National Coordinator, LUGAVO (Let us give agriculture a voice), Hajia Halima Njobdi, made this plea at the 2021 farming season sensitisation programme for local farmers, mostly women and youths in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), recently.

She noted that this was a tough period for every farmer and the country in general following the on-going insecurity and COVID-19 impacts.

According to her, there is need to turn to CBN platforms, especially insurance guarantee and subsidy regimes in agroindustrial value chains to realise returns on investment in agric farming.

The AFAN women leader told the local farmers that NIRSAL guarantees loans facilitated by the CBN through commercial banks for agro-industrial businesses, especially in the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme. She added that NAIC also offered a 50-per cent subsidy on food crops, but the subsidy does not apply to cash crops such as cashew, cocoa and palm oil insurance.

Njobdi, however, called on farmers’ associations, government at all levels and non-governmental organisations, to mobilise farmers to see insurance coverage as a necessary part of their businesses to ensure stability and sustainable food production.

Speaking at the event, the representative of the Managing Director of NAIC, Mrs Folashade Joseph, said that NAIC runs a subsidy regime on insured crops such as “rice, maize, yam, cassava, sorghum, guinea corn, beans, soya beans and, indeed, all food crops.

“Subsidised livestock include poultry, cattle, goats and sheep, rabbits and fishery, among others. Dogs, camels, donkeys and horses are on commercial basis,” she said. Also, the Managing Director/ CEO, NIRSAL Plc, Abdulhameed Aliyu, disclosed that the agency’s guarantee cover on bank loans ranged from 30 to 75 per cent.

According to him, this implies that after all due diligence, if an agricultural loan becomes bad, NIRSAL will refund the facilities up to the tune of 75 per cent, assuring commercial and micro-finance banks participating in the agricultural loan schemes of the Federal Government through CBN. Aliyu added that over the years, the risk management institution had facilitated the flow of over N150 billion into agriculture from multiple sources. “

At least, N124 billion of that sum came from commercial banks who leveraged NIRSAL’s Credit Risk Guarantee (CRG) facility in addition to investing in de-risked, structured and well-monitored projects to make high investment returns.

“While NIRSAL Plc relies on the high level of control afforded it by its innovative value chain solutions as a safeguard for its risk exposure, the banks rely on same, in addition to the CRG facility for the safety of their financial investments,” he had said in a statement.

He added: “We are happy to yet again demonstrate our willingness and capability to support agro-allied companies across the country to grow their businesses, engage smallholder farmers, and earn foreign exchange for the Nigerian economy.”

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Dano Farms Limited, Obalola Adeoye, explained that in a bid to minimise apathy of farmers over agricultural insurance and boost credit facilities for food production and agro-industrial development, several efforts have been made to deepen participation.

Adeoye pointed out that credit facilities and insurance coverage are Siamese twins often demanded together, but most Nigerian farmers have reservations over insurance and explore alternatives to insurance.

